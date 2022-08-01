Angelica poses with her daughter on a luxurious trip on her yacht

Angelica and her daughter pose together on a boat trip

the presenter Angelica delighted to open the family album and share beautiful moments with her youngest daughter during a pleasant boat trip. The famous has been married for 18 years to the also presenter Luciano Huck. Together they are the proud parents of three heirs. The eldest son, Joaquim, is 17 years old.

The presenter even recently recalled in an interview with the podcast “Quem pode, pod”, of Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme, that she was pregnant with her firstborn, aged 4 months, at the ceremony. According to Angelicashe did not drink alcohol and that she had a dressing room so she could take a nap and rest while the party went on.

After a few years, the middle son Benício arrived, who is now 14 years old. The family was complete with the arrival of the only girl. Eve is 9 years old. The girl has gained the spotlight by starting to show interest in pursuing an artistic career, as well as her parents. Still in the interview with Giovanna and Fernanda, Angélica said: “we held it for a while, she appears, she likes it, she says she wants to be an actress on Broadway, she wants to act, sing and dance, we joke that I gave birth to a Claudia Raia“.

It was with the youngest that the presenter made a beautiful sequence of photos during a trip on a luxurious boat. Mother and daughter posed in the evening light. There was no lack of love in the images, with the two holding hands and exchanging kisses.

the followers of Angelica soon sent dozens of messages praising the famous. “How wonderful”, declared one netizen. “Just perfect,” said another fan. The photos even caught the attention of famous relatives and friends. The presenter’s sister, businessman Márcia Marbá said: “Stop being beautiful, and come back soon”. Actor and comedian Tom Cavalcante was also full of praise: “Photo and image shows”.

Tell us what you think!