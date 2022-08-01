Arana feels pain and worries Atltico for a game with Palmeiras; Dod back

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Guilherme Arana during Atltico’s defeat to Internacional

Atltico’s absolute titleholder, left-back Guilherme Arana felt pain in his left thigh and had to be substituted during the 3-0 defeat to Internacional this Sunday (31). The 25-year-old worries Galo for the clash with Palmeiras on Wednesday (3), for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. Arana felt the problem in the 26th minute of the second half at Beira-Rio, in a game valid for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. As soon as he landed on the lawn, he placed his hands on the back of his left thigh. Soon after, he was replaced by Dod.

Atltico had not yet detailed the dimension of the problem felt by Arana until the last update of this report. The full-back should be reassessed by the alvinegro medical department this Monday, at the re-presentation of the squad in Cidade do Galo.

Atltico’s momentary concern about Arana’s availability in the decision with Palmeiras. The teams face each other on Wednesday, starting at 21:30, in Mineiro, for the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals.

dod back

If Arana does not play, the natural substitute at left back is Dod. Upon entering the field this Sunday, the 30-year-old returned to action after five and a half months.

His last match had been on February 15, in a 1-0 victory over Athletic, in the initial phase of the Campeonato Mineiro. Afterwards, Dod suffered an injury and required surgery on his left knee. Another option for the Rubens sector.