At conventions, Ibaneis and opponents set the tone for the Buriti race

With 15 days to the end of the deadline for official candidacy, the candidates for the positions of governor, vice, senator and deputy continue to define the paths they will take in these elections. This Sunday (7/31), regional party conventions made official the names of Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) as a pre-candidate for reelection, with federal deputy Celina Leão (PP) as vice. In addition to them, the PSB confirmed the former Secretary of Education of the DF Rafael Parente as a candidate for the Palácio do Buriti and the former governor Rodrigo Rollemberg, for the Chamber of Deputies. The Christian Democracy launched the publicist and university professor Lucas Salles with the pastor Suelene Balduino, respectively, as holder and deputy for the local Executive.

















About 10,000 people visited the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center to attend the joint ceremony of the legends MDB, PP and PL, on Sunday (31/7). Present at the event, Rafael Prudente, president of the MDB in the DF and pre-candidate for federal deputy by the acronym, said that the party’s team is ready. “The convention confirmed our majority ticket. I am very happy and confident. Today’s decision (Sunday) shows strength and that we will work together to obtain the reelection of Governor Ibaneis. I will intensify our project on the streets with the certainty that we will seek victory.” , declared.

The Ibaneis ticket will also have the federal deputy and former minister Flávia Arruda (PL) in the Senate race. Amidst a mix of boos and applause, former governor José Roberto Arruda (PL), Flávia’s husband, spoke and highlighted that the partnership between the three parties is “above personal and political interests”. “This is the meeting of union for Brasilia. I am pleased to say that, after 12 years, I can return (to politics). Not to cause discord, but to make union”, he stressed.

Arruda took the opportunity to give a message to the head of the ticket: “Governor, until the 5th (August), use your skill and intelligence to bring everyone in our favor”. The message was related to the president of the PSD-DF, Paulo Octávio. On Saturday (7/30), he stated that he would enter the race for Buriti, contrary to expectations that he would run for a seat in the Senate for the acronym.

On the request, Ibaneis replied, after the convention, that the intention is to maintain negotiations with other parties and praised the former deputy governor of the DF. “We will continue to work for this. He (Paulo Octávio) is very important in this alliance. He is a great businessman in our city and has an excellent political history. We want him to walk with us in the course of this campaign. the party, because we also know the importance of the PSD here”, commented the current head of the local Executive.





At the PSB convention, in the auditorium of the Legislative Chamber, despite the officialization of Rafael Parente’s name for the Palácio do Buriti, there was no definition of who will be vice on the ticket or pre-candidates or alternates for the Senate. The legend will still decide whether the composition of the group will only have members of the party or members of other acronyms. Former secretary in the Ibaneis Rocha government, Parente did not spare criticism of the governor. “This is the election of our lives. The people who are there, like Bolsonaro and Ibaneis, destroyed education and our health. They manipulated history, scrapped everything, dehydrated our resources,” he added.

Alongside Parente, other party pre-candidates participated in the event, such as Rodrigo Rollemberg; Rodrigo Dias, president of the acronym in the DF and chosen to run for district; in addition to federal deputy and professor Israel Batista, who will seek reelection. In a speech, the former governor mentioned the achievements of the administration and reinforced one of the definitions of the national command: “We approve the PSB’s decision to support the Lula and Alckmin ticket. “, highlighted Rollenberg.

Before the MDB, PL and PP convention, Ibaneis Rocha participated in the Agir event — former Christian Labor Party (PTC) — in the South Commercial Sector. In a speech, the governor thanked the alliance signed with the legend. “(This) is a group focused on the October elections and that will certainly bring exceptional results. I am sure that this partnership will work”, he declared. Celina Leão also attended; the president of the acronym in the DF, Aneílton Veras; in addition to his co-religionist and district deputy Jaqueline Silva.

The Christian Democracy party, which also promoted a party convention on Sunday (31/7), at the Rotary Club of Ceilândia, will have Lucas Salles and Suelene Balduino in the dispute towards the Buriti Palace. The advertiser justified the choice of the administrative region for the meeting of political definitions. “This city has a history of struggle,” he said. The caption also indicated names for the Chambers of Deputies and Legislative.

Another party that held a convention over the weekend was the PSTU. On Saturday (30/7), the legend launched pre-candidates for the government of the DF: Robson Raimundo da Silva and Eduardo Zanata, as vice. The association will also have members in the Senate race, as well as the federal and district chambers.

