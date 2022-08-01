Athletico fan imitates monkey in game against São Paulo; see

An Athletico-PR fan was caught imitating a monkey in a 1-0 victory over São Paulo, today, for the Brazilian Championship. The episode was recorded and circulated on social media.

According to São Paulo present at the Arena da Baixada, Hurricane fans threw bananas in the direction of the visiting crowd. São Paulo commented on the case on social media.

“In the stands, fans also reported disgusting attacks, victims of criminals who simulated monkey gestures. It is our duty to report. It is not enough not to be racist, it is necessary to be anti-racist”, said the club in its official profile on Twitter.

The official tricolor statement also reported that a club professional was the victim of racist attacks from part of the Athletico fans, shortly after the penalty defended by Felipe Alves.

Athletico fans threw bananas in the visiting sector And look at this: this girl in the video is imitating what?????? Racism? SORRY! Baby/Instagram pic.twitter.com/95Mgod1Dee — We are São Paulo (@somosaopaulinos) July 31, 2022

Check out the full note:

