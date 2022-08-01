Athletico performances: Thiago Heleno misses penalty, but Vitor Bueno converts in victory against São Paulo | athletico-pr

the sock Vitor Bueno secured Athletico’s 1-0 victory against Sao Paulo , this Sunday afternoon, at Arena da Baixada, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. He scored from the penalty spot and made up for the missed penalty by Thiago Heleno .

With the result, Athletico jumped to fourth place in Serie A, with 34 points. Palmeiras (42), Corinthians (38) and Fluminense (34) are ahead of them – Tricolor carioca is still playing in the round. (See table)

Thiago Heleno: the defender played well defensively and had the chance to score. Felipe Alves committed a penalty on Vitor Roque, and Thiago Heleno hit low in the middle for the goalkeeper to defend, at the beginning of the second stage. “General da Baixada” has not scored since June 27, 2021 against Chapecoense. according to Statistical Spythe last time the defender took a penalty was the one that gave him the title of the Copa Sudamericana in 2018 against Junior Barranquilla. Note: 6.0.

Victor Bueno: holder (for the seventh time) in the place of David Terans, the attacking midfielder had a remarkable performance, whether in creation and inversions as in marking. With the “law of the ex”, he still beat the penalty with ease, displaced the goalkeeper and secured the three points in the 23rd minute of the second half. That was Vitor Bueno’s fifth goal in 19 games for the Hurricane, the third for Serie A, and he still has an assist. Note: 7.5.

Athletico vs São Paulo: Vitor Bueno celebrates a goal — Photo: Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF

bento [GOL] : 6.5

: 6.5 Khelven [LAD] : 6.5

: 6.5 Matheus Felipe [ZAG] : 7.0

: 7.0 Thiago Heleno [ZAG] : 6.0

: 6.0 Abner [LAE] : 5.5

: 5.5 (Pedro [LAE]: 6.5)

Fernandinho [VOL] : 7.5

: 7.5 Erick [VOL] : 7.0

: 7.0 Vitor Bueno [MEC] : 7.5

: 7.5 (Leo Cittadini [MEC]: 5.5)

canobbio [ATA] : 7.0

: 7.0 (Marcelo Cirino[ATA]: 5.5)

Cuello [ATA] : 5.5

: 5.5 (Vitinho [ATA]: 5.5)

Vitor Roque [ATA] : 6.5

: 6.5 (Romulus [ATA]: 5.5)