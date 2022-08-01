Athletico promises to identify fans involved in racist gestures against São Paulo; Demafe awaits images | athletico-pr

Athletico promised to identify and provide the images of fans who allegedly made racist gestures in the match against Sao Paulo , on Sunday, at Arena da Baixada, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. The Mobile Police Service for Football and Events (Demafe) is waiting to take criminal measures.

This Monday, Hurricane reported that “it is already adopting measures to identify what was the object of the accusation and undertakes to provide the images they have of the stadium for investigation of what happened by the competent authorities”.

The Chief of Police, Luiz Carlos de Oliveira, regretted that the case was not communicated immediately to carry out the arrest in the act. On the other hand, he stressed that “Athletico collaborates whenever there is an unfortunate fact”. The penalty can be from one to three years in prison.

The fact was recorded 20 minutes after the end of the game, when the crowd had already left. It gets much more difficult, sometimes even impossible to find. — Luiz Carlos de Oliveira, to the ge

São Paulo filed a police report alleging that a club employee was a victim of racism during the game. Tricolor also reported racial aggression against fans in the stands of the stadium.

In the Bulletin of Occurrence, made a few minutes after the end of the match, it is reported that an Athletico fan made a series of offenses, some in a homophobic tone, against an employee of the club. And that, finally, the aggressor called the victim a “shit monkey”.

Finally, Athletico says that “if it is found that there has been any criminal or disrespectful act practiced by a member, it will submit the matter to the Ethics and Discipline Chamber”.

The Arena da Baixada has even been the site of recurrent acts of racism. The side Samuel Santos, from Londrina, accused an Atletico fan of racial slur in a Paranaense match this year.

At the end of 2021, for the final of the Copa do Brasil, a Hurricane fan was caught in a video laughing and imitating a monkey towards the crowd located below the box.

