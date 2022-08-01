Athletico starts the Brazilian’s return well, stays in the fight and gains confidence for Libertadores; analysis | athletico-pr

Atletico won the Sao Paulo 1-0, on Sunday, at Arena da Baixada, at the beginning of the return of the Brazilian Championship. The Hurricane re-entered the G-4 and remains in the “cake” that fights for a direct spot in the 2023 Libertadores.

The red-black team occupies the fourth place, with 34 points, the same score as the third Fluminense (34). The competitors, however, are also close: Flamengo (33), Internacional (33) and Atlético-MG (32).

The Atletico triumph removed Tricolor from São Paulo, which opted for 10 changes in the lineup and parked in 10th position, with 26, along with ninth Santos. Bragantino is eighth, with 30. (See table)

Emotionally it is important. They are left with a thinking situation that they can do more. They add something to the idea that the opponent is good, but that we can overcome them. Our ultimate goal is to be among the competitors to Libertadores. — Felipão, in a press conference

Even for the scenario, coach Luiz Felipe Scolari spared only defenders Pedro Henrique and Nico Hernández and midfielder Hugo Moura. David Terans (suspended) and Pablo (transition) also did not play.

In the dispute for three competitions, Athletico starts the fight in the quarterfinals of Libertadores against Estudiantes on Thursday, at home. The following week, he travels to Argentina to decide a place among the four in South America. Two weeks later, he receives Flamengo for a spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Athletico started the game with more volume, but without being able to create goalscoring chances. São Paulo, even with so many reserves, soon established itself on the field and balanced the match, but arrivals were sporadic.

The Hurricane even reached the goal, in a great offensive plot finished by Canobbio, on the rebound of Vitor Bueno’s shot on the crossbar – the bid was annulled by Vitor Roque’s offside, who later forced Felipe Alves to make a great defense in the reflex. In the end, Galoppo received inside the area, missed the pass and hit weakly.

São Paulo put three starters (Léo, Igor Gomes and Calleri) at halftime. Right in the beginning, the debutant Felipe Alves missed the field, allowed the disarm of Vitor Roque and committed the penalty. Thiago Heleno hit low, almost in the middle, and the goalkeeper redeemed himself.

Marcos Guilherme then responded with a submission on top of Bento, and Calleri hit first, with danger. Athletico seemed to suffer risks after great defensive control, but a new penalty gave tranquility. Moreira took down Canobbio in the area, and Vitor Bueno, a former Tricolor player, charged well to open the scoring.

Rogério Ceni tried to react with Luciano’s entry, but the effect was small. Well posted, the Hurricane was closer to expanding than getting the draw. Fernandinho gave a beautiful cavadinha to Vitinho, who stopped at Felipe Alves. In the final minutes, São Paulo put up some pressure, raised a series of balls into the area, but didn’t manage to equalize.

It’s not easy to beat São Paulo. The campaign has been very good. We intend to continue in this same style to advance in the three competitions. — Felipe

