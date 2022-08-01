Atlético-MG: Arana feels his thigh and becomes doubt; Zaracho is spared to face Palmeiras | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG faced Internacional this Sunday, for the 20th round of the Brazilian, with two changes in the starting lineup. Cuca’s debut was with Nathan Silva in defense, and Ademir in attack, taking the place of Matías Zaracho. The attacking midfielder was saved to enter better physically against Palmeiras. Game in which Guilherme Arana’s presence becomes doubt.

More news from Atletico MG

After returning from Porto Alegre, Galo will have a difficult mission against Palmeiras, in the Libertadores quarterfinals, at Mineirão. Game on Wednesday, August 3rd at 9:30 pm. Left side Guilherme Arana felt the back of his left thigh in the 27th minute of the second half against Inter. He gave way to Dodô and will be examined by the DM.

1 of 4 Guilherme Arana feels his left thigh against Inter — Photo: Globo Guilherme Arana feels his left thigh against Inter — Photo: Globo

Ademir, holder in the attack, is out of the next round of the Brazilian. Received the third yellow card in the competition. Next weekend, Atlético will host Athletico-PR in the 21st round.

Before, against Palmeiras, Cuca will be forced to move again in the starting lineup. The steering wheel Allan will be absent. He received two games of punishment for the direct red against Emelec, in the round of 16. Fulfilled the automatic, and will be back in the return game of the quarters, at Allianz Parque.

In addition to Allan, another one that doesn’t face Palmeiras, and most likely not even enter the field in Libertadores, is striker Cristian Pavón. He was not registered by Galo in the quarterfinals of the competition, and has a six-game penalty yet to be erased.

Today, Atlético’s players in the Brazilian are: Everson, Junior Alonso, Mariano and Rubens.

2 of 4 Matias Zaracho, attacking midfielder for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Matias Zaracho, attacking midfielder for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Nathan Silva regained the starting position with Cuca, putting Igor Rabello on the bench again. This one had been used by Turco Mohamed in recent games. He was also present in the defeat to Corinthians, when the interim/assistant Lucas Gonçalves was in charge.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv