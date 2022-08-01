Atlético-MG visit Inter to match the 2021 Brazilian visitor’s performance | athletic-mg

Cuca’s first challenge in his third spell at Atlético-MG is this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), an away game against Internacional at the beginning of the Brasileirão 2022 return. 4. And the visitor campaign is good. If Inter wins, the performance will be the same as in 2021, when the club beat champions.

In the last edition of the Brasileiro, Atlético de Cuca also scored 32 points as a visitor, in 19 games. Use of 56.1%. Currently, there are 14 points won in 9 trips – 51.8%. It is the third best campaign of 2022, only behind Palmeiras and Fluminense. If it triumphs in Beira-Rio, the Rooster goes to 17 points in 30 played away from home – 56.6%.

1 of 3 Atlético-MG players in training at CT — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Atlético-MG players in training at CT — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Atlético comes from defeat to Corinthians in the last round, at home. Before, there was a tie with Cuiabá in the Pantanal Arena and a victory in Nilton Santos against Botafogo. The last time Atlético was defeated away from home in the Brazilian was in the resounding 5-3 to Fluminense, at Maracanã.

The point of imbalance in relation to the 2021 champion campaign is precisely in the home games. Atlético, in 2022, scored just 18 points out of a possible 30 (10 rounds). It already has two defeats, and an advantage of 60%. The best home team is Corinthians, with 21 points in nine rounds.

But Cuca is a breath of hope for Atlético to be able to balance the two campaigns. In 2021, Galo lost just one match at Mineirão for the Brasileiro (in the first round), and closed with 52 points.

– I’m sure that if Cuca didn’t trust the squad, especially talking about the last year, he would never make that commitment, to take over the club. He knows he’s capable, yes, it’s not impossible, if we keep our work, focus, determination, humility, make less mistakes, hit more… – analyzed Hulk.

Atletico away at Brazilian 2021

32 points in 19 games

9 wins

5 draws

5 losses

56.1% of use

Atletico away in Brazilian 2022

14 points in 9 games

3 wins

5 draws

1 defeat

51.8% of use