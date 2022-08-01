Atltico vetoes Zaracho against Inter and wants to have him against Palmeiras

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Midfielder Matas Zaracho was spared from the game between Inter and Atltico

Atltico decided to spare midfielder Matas Zaracho from the game against Internacional this Sunday, in Beira-Rio, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. The idea of ​​the alvinegro club had him facing Palmeiras, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. According to Galo, Zaracho did not travel to Porto Alegre for the match against Inter to do muscle strengthening work in Belo Horizonte.

Without the Argentine, the rookie coach Cuca opted for the entry of striker Ademir in the starting lineup of Atltico in Beira-Rio.

It is expected that Zaracho will be at the coach’s disposal for the duel against Palmeiras on Wednesday (3), at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro, for the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals.