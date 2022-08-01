August, 2022 by ClaudiaVannini – The August sky requests wisdom for the entire Planet. Uranus and Saturn force changes in the global economy. Money changes hands. The American currency suffers a lot. The consequence is the feeling of financial stagnation. When someone loses, there is always someone winning. Asia can recover well. Europe remains in the same energy. The Arab world is growing. That’s where the money will stay for awhile. In the political sphere we are experiencing the turmoil of Uranus pressing the Nodes. Various changes in government structure. This happens in many places at the same time. It’s changing chairs. The Full Moon on the 11th invigorates everyone’s energy. We got good news from Science. The end of the month promises tensions. The New Moon on the 27th carries a great deal of weight. Knowing this, focus your important activities for the middle of the month. You will be more successful. Everyone is still worried about collective diseases. But, in fact, the biggest concern should be with what will come in the first quarter of 2023. Oh, yes! We will have to be quick and efficient. May Scientific Research always be ahead of newspapers. Be Happy on Earth! Shall we organize the Lunar Agenda?

02 – Emerging Moon in Libra – propitious to take strength

5th – Crescent Moon in Scorpio – there are no guarantees, persevere

08th – Humpback Moon in Capricorn – propitious to persevere in a theme

11th – FULL MOON in Aquarius – peaks, maximum energy

16th – Spreading Moon in Taurus – conducive to breaking patterns

19th – Waning Moon in Gemini – gathering, auditing, finalizations

24th – Balsamic Moon in Leo – conducive to healing, forgiveness and breakups

27th – NEW MOON in Virgo – propitious for launching business and ideas

Read Sign and Ascendant. A good month to all!

ARIES A prosperous month full of work opportunities. This is your time to change jobs or vocations. The New Moon, on the 27th, opens surprising doors. August calls for caution when driving and emotional control. You go through moments of great explosion of humor. Watch carefully! Libido is very high and health is very strong. Good Days: 3,4,5,9,10,12,17,18,25,26,30

TAURUS Don’t expect major career advancements. August can bring results, but the effort is gigantic. Your house calls you. You improve your energy when you are secluded in the nest. There is an ancestral cure there. Themes of the past are revisited and curated. This is excellent for your health, which improves a lot during the month. Love in a stable phase. Good Days: 1,7,9,10,11,12,17,18,21,27,28

GEMINI Your finances are the subject until the 12th. Try to invest your talent to earn more, speculate or save. After the 12th, gains are smaller. The month puts you in touch with home. The house or family asks for your presence. Don’t forget your greatest gift: assertive communication. Love and health are still very strong. A stable month. Good Days: 2,3,5,7,8,12,13,14,23,25,30

CANCER Your finances improve after the 12th. August expands your professional life and brings new opportunities. Stay tuned for tips given by friends. Family life gets your attention if you have kids. Increase the promotion of your talents or products in the last week of the month. Health remains strong. Love improves only after the 22nd. Good Days: 1,5,7,8,9,10,15,16,18,19,29

LEO August is a happy month for you. There is a chance for financial growth. You work hard and see the results after the 22nd. If you speculate, you earn much more after the 3rd. You attract others’ attention by your physical appearance. Your energy improves a lot. Physical health takes a big leap. Love also improves after the 22nd. It’s a good month. Good Days: 1,4,5,7,15,17,18,25,26,28,29

VIRGO Financial life improves a lot until the 12th. Everything happens through your supernatural effort. And after the 12th, money comes by intuition. If you connect less with the Earth and more with the Universes, you will understand how this “miracle” happens. Meditate and listen to your inner voice. Health is still great. Love weakens until your birthday. Be aware. Good Days: 3,5,9,15,17,18,20,21,26,29

LIBRA Two phases in your month. Until the 12th, affective life is a theme. You seek affection from people who live far away or from fellow students. The focus is overseas. As a result, finances remain unstable. After the 12th, you focus on the money. The result is slow, so save money. Health is still good. Love sucks all your energy. Heads up! Good Days: 4,5,7,8,10,15,16,22,23,25,28

SCORPIO The month promises good financial opportunities. You work hard and have a chance of a new job. If you have been fighting for a promotion, the right time is after the 12th. There is no interest in topics other than financial. You don’t get involved as much with family or friends. Health remains unstable and calls for rest. Love remains warm. Good Days: 4,5,7,8,13,15,16,23,25,26

SAGITTARIUS Slowness in finances, at least until the 22nd. After that, the money comes. Even with these delays, the month promises a lot of work. You can travel for work and meet new people. Put your talent to good use to guide teams with joy. Attention to affective involvement with people at work. Love on the rise. Stable health. Good Days: 1,3,9,12,17,18,25,27,28,29

CAPRICORN A lot of effort to accumulate money. The month brings results after the 22nd. Until then, you will have to work hard and be persevering. Relatives request your presence. You are also more homely. This could impact your bank account. You don’t conquer all month. Unstable health and high libido. Balanced love. Good Days: 1,2,3,4,5,15,25,26,28,29,30

AQUARIUS You’ll break a sweat to make money. The month brings opportunities, but everything will be with exhaustion. When you find you have no more resources to fight, the results will come. Knowing this, maintain perseverance. Insist on good communication. Until the 22nd, health weakens. Seek holistic treatments. Love under renovation. Good Days: 1,4,5,7,10,13,14,15,18,25,28

PISCES You live in two different moments this month. Until the 20th, your strength is at home. You can work from home and earn money with peace of mind. Home renovations are welcome. After the 20th, you turn to the outside world. He goes out in search of new relationships and expands his life scenario. Unstable health. Love gets no attention from you. GOOD DAYS: 1,7,8,15,16,18,19,25,29

Read the COVID’s foresight published on March, 2017. Directly from the WORMHOLE by ClaudiaVannini -March, 8th,2017 A new virus appears and frightens all Continents. It is new, it is lethal and can be a mutation of H5N1, with transmission between humans. We have seen this in the past, the difference is the high lethality, reaching 48 hs post initial symptom. There is no vaccine and creates impediments in international travel and chaos at airports with body temperature control and use of masks for protection. For the wormhole, the region where it all begins is China, Korea, Japan, Philippines. It affects a major international sports event such as the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchan. We hope scientists will act in advance. A virus that circulates between humans and is hidden in June, July and August 2017 may reach February 2018 as an epidemic. There is no relation with the Japanese Virus influenza. Claudia Vannini.

Read here the Monkeypox´s foresight published at Telegram group, on June, 2020 – “I asked today not to see any diseases. I want to see good things. I was here deep in emails and I saw those huge prickly pimples on some skin like it was smallpox. I won’t post this openly, people can’t deal with it right now. 06/25/2020 – PS. I’m not a hypochondriac. I saw the return of Rabies in humans, the return of Measles, Pneumonia in the Syrian camps in Austria, the new Zika and Covid, the cure for AIDS and Cancer, the external Heart, the Helmet with shocks for the cure of Depression”.

