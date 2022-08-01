Auxílio Brasil: installment of R$ 600 starts to be paid on August 9; understand | Economy

The additional R$ 200 for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil starts to be paid on August 9. Thus, the minimum amount paid will increase from R$400 to R$600. However, this new amount will only be paid until December.

The minimum amount of R$ 600 will be paid within the program calendar, using the same payment methods (read more below).

The government decided to bring the August calendar forward by 9 days. The next month’s installments will be paid between the 9th and 22nd – the previous calendar provided for payment between the 18th and 31st of August.

See the calendar below:

1 of 1 Updated Auxílio Brasil 2022 payment calendar — Photo: Economia g1 Updated Auxílio Brasil 2022 payment schedule — Photo: Economia g1

The increase in the value of the benefit is part of the pre-election social package created by the so-called PEC Kamikaze, enacted by Congress on July 14th.

Among other points, the constitutional amendment increased the value of Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600, expanded the gas voucher and created a “voucher” for truck drivers and an allowance for taxi drivers. The total cost of the pre-election package amounts to R$ 41.2 billion. In the case of Auxílio Brasil, the total amount released is R$ 26 billion.

The increase of R$ 200 will not be taken into account for the calculation in the case of payment of retroactive installments, according to the ordinance that regulates the resources – that is, eventually delayed installments will have the previous minimum value of R$ 400.

After the queue was closed in January, the number of people waiting for Auxílio Brasil has been increasing again since February. The release of new beneficiaries depends on the government budget.

Therefore, to be able to increase the number of beneficiaries again, more money will be needed for the program. The government managed to release R$ 26 billion with the enactment of the PEC. But it is not known whether this money will be enough to include all the potential beneficiaries who are in the queue.

In April, there were 2.78 million families waiting to get the benefit, according to the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM). The number of beneficiary families in the program that month was 18.06 million. In July, it rose to 18.13 million.

And the trend is that the number of people who are not included in the program will increase even more, amidst the scenario of queues registered in several cities of the country of Brazilians trying to register or update the Cadastro Único, which is what guarantees entry into the Brazil Aid.

Who receives the Brazil Aid?

To receive the benefit, the main criterion is the monthly income per person, which means how much the beneficiary and his family earn per month, divided by the number of people.

if the monthly income per person is up to R$105 (extreme poverty situation) entry into the program can happen even if the family does not have children or teenagers.

entry into the program can happen even if the family does not have children or teenagers. if the income per person is from R$ 105.01 to R$ 210 (poverty situation), entry into the program only happens if the family has pregnant women, children or adolescents in its composition.

entry into the program only happens if the family has pregnant women, children or adolescents in its composition. If the citizen is in one of these situations, he can receive Auxílio Brasil even if he works with a formal contract, is an individual microentrepreneur (MEI) or if he has some other income.

Priority in selection is based on information on monthly income per person and the number of children and young people aged between 0 and 17 in the family.

But it is necessary to be registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) and wait for the analysis of a computerized system, which evaluates all the rules of the program. In addition, entry into Auxílio Brasil depends on the program’s budgetary limit.

To remain in the program, families must maintain the updated CadÚnico every two years at most and fulfill the following commitments to health and education policies:

minimum monthly school attendance of 60% for children aged 4 and 5 years and 75% for students aged 6 to 21 years;

comply with the national vaccination schedule;

provide nutritional monitoring (weight and height) of children under 7 years of age and prenatal care for pregnant women.

Cards and passwords used to withdraw Bolsa Família are still valid and can be used to receive Auxílio Brasil.

Beneficiaries also began to receive new Auxílio Brasil bank cards to replace the old Bolsa Família cards.