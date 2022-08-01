Balenciaga sells a bag inspired by a garbage bag for R$ 9,000

After the wrecked-looking sneaker sold for R$10,000, it was time for Balenciaga to launch a bag inspired by garbage bags. The difference is in the price: while the unit of the plastic bag used in trash cans costs around R$10, the brand bag costs US$1,790 (R$9,280 at the current price).

The bag, released in blue, white and red models, was first seen during the winter 2022 collection show held in March. On the product introduction page, Balenciaga admits that the “‘Trash Pouch’ is inspired by a garbage bag.”

Demna Gvasalia, the brand’s creative director, asked: “Who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?”

“I couldn’t miss the opportunity to make the most expensive garbage bag in the world because who doesn’t like a fashion scandal?”

What about Balenciaga that made a GARBAGE BAG bag and priced it at 6 thousand contos? For me it’s all a social experiment, isn’t it? — nalu || The Lunar Chronicles #3 (@writemeinblood) July 31, 2022

Unusual Balenciaga launches

The wrecked sneaker and the garbage bag weren’t the only controversial Balenciaga products. The brand has already launched a blouse with rips in the sleeves, collar and shoulder, and also a shirt superimposed on another t-shirt, entitled “T-Shirt Shirt” and costing US$ 1,200 (about R$ 6,000).

In addition, the brand has already ventured into crocs, launching a platform model and another in high heels.