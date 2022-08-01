BB expands suggested list of “domestic mix” and limits commodities – Money Times

O BB Investimentos made a single change in its fundamental portfolio of stocks for august.

Incorporating a “slight” accommodation of weights between sectors and having already captured the “most relevant share of the results” with the rise in prices of commoditiesBB decided to exclude the shares of suzano (SUZB3).

Instead, the actions of the Renner stores (LREN3) to increase the weight of the “domestic mix” in the portfolio.

As a result, the relative weight of commodities in the portfolio is now 20%, now only with Petrobras (PETR4) and OK (VALE3), the biggest payers of dividends of the Exchange.

The share of the “domestic mix” increased to 40%. In addition to Renner, they make up the portfolio Hypera (HYPE3), locate (RENT3) and multiplan (MULT3). According to BB, these four names have more controlled volatility in relation to their peers.

The portfolio for August continues with 10% directed to the basic utilities sector, which is more defensive, via Alupar (ALUP11).

The remaining 30% are formed by banks: ABC Brazil (ABCB4), BTG Pactual (BPAC11) and Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4).

BB’s portfolio increased by 6.51% in July, outperforming the Ibovespa in the same period. The benchmark index ended the month with gains of 4.69%.

BB highlights that, under multiple metrics, the Brazilian stock market is still cheap.

According to the institution, the Ibovespa’s price-earnings ratio remains “far below” the range of two standard deviations in relation to its long-term historical average.

Currently, the Ibovespa discount level exceeds the level recorded in March 2020, the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, the institution believes that the coming months should be outstanding for the local market.

“We see, for the coming months, that even with the challenges brought by the global context, Brazil gains a prominent position to capture a relevant portion of the allocation of global portfolios directed to Latin America and other emerging markets”, he says.

