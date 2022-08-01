best tricks that will make your routine easier

Today you will find the best tricks to use in your home and perform some simple everyday functions very well. Check out all the tips and see what you can do creatively.

1 – Where is the fuel tank?

The first stations without gas station attendants are already starting to appear in Brazil, but this is a very common reality in other countries around the world. In practice, it is the driver himself who supplies his vehicle. Therefore, it is worth checking out one of the simplest tricks to know which side the fuel tank is on.

Just look at your car’s dashboard and find the fuel pump drawing. There will be an arrow on it that indicates the side of the vehicle that has the entrance for refueling.

2 – How to light a barbecue quickly

Every Brazilian loves a good barbecue, but many people find it difficult to light the barbecue. There is a very simple way to do this. Just put some potato chips and set them on fire.

3 – Best tricks: play without ads

To pass the time, nothing better than a good mobile game. The problem is that skipping ads can end up irritating the player who was just wanting to relax. If you want to bypass unwanted ads, just turn on airplane mode.

4 – How to peel kiwi?

There is a very simple and practical method to peel the kiwi and remove all the pulp inside it. Cut the “cap” off and take a spoon. Fit the spoon between the skin and the pulp, rotate around the fruit and that’s it.

5 – Best hacks: pinning a tie without a clip

Do you need to dress up in business clothes but can’t stand holding your tie all the time because of the wind? Fold a sheet of paper, place it inside the tie loop and tuck the sheet inside the shirt, in the space between the buttons.

6 – Never miss the shower temperature again

One of the best tricks for this is to use school concealer. Just make a white dot on the shower handle or register and another where it is so that it stays in order to maintain the temperature in the correct measure. That’s it, you’ll have a manual marker to never take a shower too cold or too hot again.