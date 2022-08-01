Beyond the Illusion: Isadora ‘terrifies’ Matias and makes his father confess that he is responsible for Elisa’s death: “Ask David for forgiveness…”

In Beyond the IllusionIsadora (Larissa Manoela) ‘will terrify’ Matthias (Antonio Calloni) and will make his father confess that he was the true responsible for Elisa’s death (Larissa Manoela). According to information from columnist André Romano, from TV Observatory, the modista will be characterized as her sister.

Dorinha, then, will talk to the former judge as if he were the deceased, in order to confuse him. The redhead will say that the killer needs to ask forgiveness to David (Rafael Vitti) and go to the police to tell them that the magician was framed and imprisoned for a crime he did not commit.

“Daddy, forget about those monsters and look at me. They will disappear when you are at peace with your conscience. When to fix what you did. You need to tell the police the truth and ask David for forgiveness. Only then will we be at peace. When you miss her a lot, give Dorinha a tight hug. She needs her love too. Every time you’re together, I’ll be with you too“, begged the girl, excited.

Olivia’s father (Debora Ozório), by the way, will answer that he will accept the request with one condition: to be forgiven. Without hesitation, the protagonist will remember that this is her “daddy” and, for that, she forgives him. For more news on soap operas and entertainment, follow Bolavip Brasil.