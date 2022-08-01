Bill Russell, NBA and Boston Celtics Legend, Dies at 88

Bill Russell was an 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and one of the greatest names in US sports history.

This Sunday (31), one of the greatest legends in the history of basketball died. Bill Russell11-time champion of the NBA and gold medal with the United States in Olympic Games from Melbourne in 1956died at 88 years old.

“The most prolific champion in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at the age of 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced shortly,” the former player’s official profile said.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

As a player, the ex-pivot only wore the shirt of the Boston Celticswith whom in addition to the NBA titles, he was also elected five times MVP of the world’s premier basketball league.

After retiring, Russell coached the Celtics from 1966 The 1969winning the NBA title from the seasons 1967–68 and 1968–69. Afterwards, he commanded the Seattle SuperSonics it’s the Sacramento Kings.

Because of his importance for the Celtics, he even won a statue in 2013at City Hall Plaza, with his 11 titles won as a player and coach of the franchise represented.

In addition to his importance on the court, Russell also played a key role as an activist in the sport, fighting for some of the main causes, especially the fight against racism.