Bivar withdraws from the presidential bid, but União Brasil’s support for Lula is considered unlikely

Presence of Bolsonaristas in the party makes alliance with the PT unfeasible; Pernambuco will try to convince Soraya Thronicke, who would be his deputy, to compete for the chair at the Planalto Palace

Cassiano Rosário/Futura Press/Estadão Content – 06/14/2022

Luciano Bivar preferred to run for another term in the Chamber of Deputies



The entrepreneur Luciano Bivarpresident of union Brazil, withdrew from running for the Presidency of the Republic in the October elections of this year. Federal deputy for Pernambuco, he announced in his party’s WhatsApp group that he will seek reelection. “Friends, tomorrow will be our convention in Pernambuco, and I will put my name to [deputado] federal government, but I’m going to talk to Senator Soraya [Thronicke], who would be my deputy, on the subject. Then I will return to you. Good night”, says the message, to which the Young pan had access. A proposal had been put on the table for the PT to support the Pernambucan in the race for the presidency of the Chamber of Deputies next year, but that’s not what influenced Bivar’s decision. Support for Lula in the first round is considered unlikely, as the party resulting from the merger of the PSL with the DEM is home to several Bolsonarist politicians, such as Ronaldo Caiadogovernor of Goiás, Mauro Mendesgovernor of Mato Grosso, and Marcos Rocha, governor of Rondônia. ACM Neto, who will run for governor of Bahia, is also against the idea. The president of the acronym will try to convince Soraya Thronickewho would be his vice-president, to dispute the chair at the Planalto Palace.

If at the national level an alliance with the PT is almost impossible, there is a chance that União Brasil will embark on the Fernando Haddad in Sao Paulo. The party has already signaled its support for Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), but conditions him to the vacancy of vice in the tucana ticket. The problem is that the PSDB had already sewn an agreement with the MDB. Edson Aparecido, former municipal secretary of Health in the capital of São Paulo, migrated to the MDB with the hope of being the nominee. On Saturday, the 30th, Garcia’s candidacy for state government was made official. Illustrious members of the MDB, União Brasil and Podemos attended the tucana convention at the Ibirapuera gymnasium, in the south of São Paulo. The name of the deputy, however, will only be announced after talking to the allies.