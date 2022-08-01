body will be veiled and buried today in São Paulo

The body of João Paulo Diniz, son of Abílio Diniz, one of the most important businessmen in the country, will be veiled and buried today in São Paulo. Diniz’s press office informed that the wake will be held at around 1 pm, in the Avenida Paulista region, in the center of the capital (the exact location will not be disclosed because the ceremony is reserved for the family), and the funeral is scheduled for the 5 pm

João Paulo died yesterday, aged 58, in Rio de Janeiro. According to sources close to the businessman, the executive went out for a run, came back and was found by his family in the bathroom, already dead. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Family members suspect that the businessman has had a heart attack or aneurysm.

The businessman, who worked at Grupo Pão de Açúcar in the 1990s, was also a partner in restaurants in São Paulo, including Forneria San Paolo. João Paulo Diniz was also known for sports incentive projects.

In 2001, João Paulo had a plane crash. On a trip on the coast of São Paulo, the helicopter in which the businessman was crashed. At the time, the pilot of the aircraft and João Paulo’s then-girlfriend, model Fernanda Vogel, died. He and the helicopter’s co-pilot survived, after swimming to shore.

Politicians mourn death

Since the news of the death of businessman João Paulo Diniz, politicians have expressed themselves on social networks lamenting the death of the executive. Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), a presidential candidate, wrote that Abílio Diniz’s son had a “remarkable talent”. “My sincere condolences to dear friend Abilio Diniz for the early loss of his son João Paulo. A young businessman with a promising career and remarkable talent. May God comfort his family and friends at this time of so much pain.”

My sincere condolences to dear friend Abilio Diniz for the early loss of his son João Paulo. A young entrepreneur with a promising career and remarkable talent. May God comfort the family and friends at this time of so much pain. — Simone Tebet (@simonetebetbr) August 1, 2022

Also running for president, Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) suspended today’s commitments because of the businessman’s death. “We reinforce the family’s request for mourning to be respected at this difficult time.”

condolence note With a deep feeling of consternation, Felipe d’Avila, candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, communicates through his team the suspension of all commitments for this Monday, 01/08. — Felipe D’Avila (@lfdavilaoficial) August 1, 2022

Former São Paulo governor João Doria (PSDB) wrote that he admired João Paulo Diniz’s talent and entrepreneurship. “My condolences to family, friends and, in particular, to Abilio Diniz, for the early departure of his son João Paulo. May God comfort the hearts of everyone who, like me, admired his talent, sweetness and entrepreneurial capacity”.

My condolences to family, friends and, in particular, to Abilio Diniz, for the early departure of his son João Paulo. May God comfort the hearts of all who, like me, admired his talent, sweetness and entrepreneurial ability. — João Doria (@jdoriajr) August 1, 2022

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) also mourned the death of the businessman. “My condolences to businessman Abílio Diniz for the loss of his son, also businessman and sportsman João Paulo Diniz. I wish him, his family and friends my best wishes for them to find strength and peace in this moment of great sadness.”

My feelings to businessman Abílio Diniz for the loss of his son, also businessman and sportsman João Paulo Diniz. I wish him, his family and friends my best wishes for them to find strength and peace in this moment of great sadness. — Rodrigo Pacheco (@rodrigopacheco) August 1, 2022

João Paulo Diniz was a sports supporter

A triathlon practitioner since the 1980s and a marathon competitor, João Paulo Diniz was a supporter of Brazilian sport. Among the country’s great assets, he was the one who contributed the most, with resources and personal action, to a better environment for high-performance sports in Brazil.

Athlete fascinated by endurance events, João Paulo participated in great marathons such as those in New York, Paris and London, and was one of the creators of the Pão de Açúcar Relay Marathon, a milestone in the history of participation races in São Paulo and Brazil. The proof was the reason for several companies to encourage their employees to practice sports.

The entrepreneur has always been behind the main private enterprise to support high-performance sports in Brazil, the Núcleo de Alto Rendimento (NAR), a center of excellence in study, evaluation, prescription of sports training and training of coaches and physical trainers.

The NAR is located in São Paulo, in a sports center owned by the São Paulo City Hall, but since March 2014 it has been maintained by the Instituto Península, the social investment arm of the Diniz family. Roughly speaking, João Paulo Diniz was the one who guaranteed the financing, with his own resources and those of partners, for the place where they train, for example, the Brazilian rugby team, some of the main names in Olympic and Paralympic athletics, in addition to other modalities.

João Paulo was also a member of the management council of the Pact for Sport, a private and voluntary agreement between companies sponsoring Brazilian sports, which aim to contribute to professional, integrity management, with transparency and governance. Last week, he was among those responsible for launching the Latin American arm of SIGA, a global governance platform that allied with the Pact.