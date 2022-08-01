Bolsonaro appoints Messod Azulay Neto and Paulo Sérgio Domingues to the STJ







Judges Messod Azulay Neto and Paulo Sérgio Domingues Photo: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil and Ajufe/Reproduction

President Jair Bolsonaro appointed judges Messod Azulay Neto and Paulo Sérgio Domingues this Monday, 1st, to the two vacant ministerial seats at the Superior Court of Justice. The magistrates will now undergo a hearing in the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee. Afterwards, the nominations must be approved in the Plenary of the House. If the judges are approved, they will be appointed by the Chief Executive.

The names of Messod, from the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region, and Domingues, from the TRF-3 of the 3rd Region, were chosen from a quadruple list formed by the STJ in May. Messod Azulay Neto was chosen by the ministers of the STJ, in the first ballot, with 19 votes. In the second ballot, Paulo Sérgio Domingues was chosen, with 19 votes. Also on the quadruple list were Ney Bello (TRF-1) and Fernando Quadros da Silva (TRF-4).

The seats in the STJ for which Bolsonaro made the nominations were vacant after the retirements of ministers Napoleão Maia and Nefi Cordeiro. Both federal judges, they left the STJ in December 2020 and March 2021, respectively.

Messod graduated from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, was a lawyer and joined the TRF-2 15 years ago, currently serving as president of the regional court. In addition, the magistrate was General Director of the Cultural Center of the Federal Justice of Rio de Janeiro, between 2013 and 2015.

Paulo Domingues holds a master’s degree from the German University Johann Wolfgang Goethe Universität, worked as a lawyer and attorney for the capital of São Paulo and today commands the 7th Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region. He was president of the Association of Federal Judges of Brazil from 2002 to 2004.

The Superior Court of Justice is made up of 33 ministers – currently counting only 31. One third of the seats are held by federal judges and the other by state judges. The remaining portion is composed of lawyers and members of the Public Ministry, who are chosen alternately and in equal parts.