Bomba: Filó discovers Zefa’s intimate secret in Pantanal: “Nobody played?”

Pantanal has been a great success in plim-plim programming. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the soap opera by Bruno Luperi.

After catching Zefa (Paula Barbosa) in bed with Tadeu (Zé Loreto), Filó (Dira Paes) will confront the maid. “Before the shooting started, I went to the room… And I saw you in Tadeu’s arms… I want to know what’s going on happening between the two of you, Zefa. Do you sleep together, in the same bed, and nothing is happening? (…) I want to know if you really love my thread?”, the good girl will cry out being surprised by the last virgin of the Pantanal.

“If I’m telling you that we’re just going to sleep. I swear on my father’s and mother’s soul that no man ever lays a finger on me! Ara… So much so that, if he wanted to, I would marry him”, will finalize Zefa who will marry Tadeu in the final stretch of the global plot.

Zefa (Paula Barbosa) and Tadeu (José Loreto) in Pantanal

Pantanal is written by Bruno Luperi, based on the original novel written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. The artistic direction is by Rogério Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard and Noa Bressane. The production is by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

