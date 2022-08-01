Brazil completes two weeks of stability in the average of deaths

The moving average of deaths by covid-19 has been on a stable trend in Brazil for 14 days. This Sunday (31), the indicator points to an average of 222 daily deaths in the last week. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles from which the UOL is part.

The index has changed -10% compared to 14 days ago. If the value is above 15%, it indicates high; below -15%, means decline, and between 15% and -15%, as today, signals stability.

The moving average is considered by experts to be the most reliable way to track the advance or retreat of the pandemic. The calculation considers the average number of deaths – or cases – over the last seven days.

Two regions register stability in the moving average of deaths: Northeast (-8%) and Southeast (-9%). North (-16%) and South (-22%) are falling, while the North is accelerating (38%).

In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 41 deaths from the disease. Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rondônia and Sergipe did not register any deaths.

Federal District, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima and Tocantins did not update the data. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 678,578 lives have been lost in the country.

Since yesterday, 11,905 new known cases of covid-19 have been recorded. The country has 33,831,356 positive tests reported since March 2020.

The moving average of cases stood at 34,615. As a result, the index reached its 10th day in a downward trend, changing -36% compared to 14 days ago.

The North (3%) and Central-West (-14%) regions show stability. The other regions follow the national scenario and show a downward trend in the moving average of cases: Northeast (-68%), Southeast (-33%) and South (-31%).

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (32%)

Minas Gerais: did not update the data

Rio de Janeiro: did not update the data

North region

Rondônia: stability (0%)

Roraima: did not update the data

Tocantins: did not update the data

Northeast Region

Bahia: stability (-22%)

Ceará: stability (10%)

Maranhão: did not update the data

Pernambuco: stability (-11%)

Piauí: stability (-6%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (103%)

Midwest region

Federal District: did not update the data

Goiás: stability (-13%)

Mato Grosso: drop (-31%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (44%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stability (-8%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-19%)

government data

The Ministry of Health 28 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The folder accounts for 678,514 deaths from the disease across the country.

According to the ministry’s calculations, there have been 20,313 positive diagnoses for the coronavirus since yesterday, bringing the total infected to 33,833,900.

The federal government considers 32,354,263 cases to have recovered from the disease so far, with another 801,123 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.