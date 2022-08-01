Brazil records 41 more deaths from Covid; moving average of known cases continues to fall | coronavirus

Brazil recorded this Sunday (31) 41 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing since the beginning of the pandemic. With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 222. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -10% indicating stability trend .

The moving average of cases acquaintances continues to fall significantly, reaching -36% in two weeks and getting below 35,000 daily cases (see details further below).

Acre, Roraima, Amapá, Sergipe, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte, Amazonas, Tocantins and Minas Gerais did not record new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period. Roraima, Distrito Federal, Maranhão and Rio de Janeiro did not disclose new data. Santa Catarina, which had not reported the update yesterday, included Saturday’s data, but not today’s.

In total, the country registered 11,905 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 33,831,356 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 34,615. The variation was -36% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (6 states): AC, RN, PA, MS, AM, ES

AC, RN, PA, MS, AM, ES In stability (6 states): CE, RO, PI, RS, PE, GO

CE, RO, PI, RS, PE, GO Falling (8 states): AP, SE, PB, MT, PR, AL, SP, BA

AP, SE, PB, MT, PR, AL, SP, BA They did not disclose (4 state and DF): RR, DF, MA, RJ, SC

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).