Brazil records more than 7,000 deaths from Covid in July, health secretariats point out | coronavirus

Brazil registered, in July 2022, 7,112 deaths from Covid-19 the highest number since March this year, when more than 10,000 deaths were recorded.

The number represents a 50% increase in the number of deaths compared to June, when 4,739 deaths were recorded. It is also the second consecutive month in which the monthly number of deaths from the disease increases from one month to another.

The data were gathered by the consortium of press vehicles with the country’s Health Departments.

In an interview with g1 last month, experts already pointed out that the upward trend in the number of deaths was expected, because of the increase in the number of cases that has been seen in the country: while May recorded just over 570 thousand cases of Covid, June had more than 1.3 million cases.

Already July saw nearly 1.5 million new infections, an increase of almost 10% compared to June.

At the same time that official figures point to an increase in cases, experts consulted by the g1 also pondered that, today, it is more difficult to make analyzes with this data, because of the self tests.

I took the Covid self-test and it was positive; what should i do with the result?

“Especially from this year onwards, as there was an increase in the proportion of the population that has access to rapid diagnosis, this diagnosis is made in the pharmacy, which does not always notify, and many tests are being done by the individual, by the patient himself, and he does not notify”, observed professor Eliseu Alves Waldman, from the School of Public Health at the University of São Paulo (USP).

In its latest bulletin, released on July 28, Fiocruz pointed out that there was a downward trend in SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) cases in the six weeks prior to July 23.

Most states in the Southeast, South and Midwest saw an interruption in the increase in cases that had started in April, with some already showing signs of a drop in cases: Distrito Federal, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and São Paulo.

Some states in the North and Northeast maintained, in this period, the trend of increasing cases: Amazonas, Amapá, Bahia, Maranhão, Pará, Piauí, Rondônia, Sergipe and Tocantins.

For Eliseu Waldman, from USP, the increase in cases in recent months was mainly due to the seasonality – the arrival of autumn and winter brings an increase in the circulation of respiratory viruses, such as Sars-CoV-2 – and, also, the resumption of social events with agglomerations and without the use of the mask.

“I think it’s normal that the use of a mask on the street is no longer recommended. But it should be kept, even on the street, when there is agglomeration, and in a closed environment. And keep the same care of distance and hand hygiene. I think that was practically abandoned”, he pondered.

“June festivities are back and social activities, parties, weddings, have returned without any apparent care. This contributes, in addition to seasonality, to intensify the current wave a little more. We have to convince ourselves that we will have to continue being careful for a long time.” “, evaluated Waldman.

Last month, the epidemiologist also hypothesized an endemic phase of Covid-19: his prediction was of a increase in cases until the end of July and, from the end of this month, a decrease.

“If we don’t have any variant with a high capacity for infection and for causing more severe forms, we should have another peak in the winter of next year. This is a hypothesis,” he said.

See how many Covid-19 deaths each state recorded in July: