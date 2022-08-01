Brazil will receive 50 medicines for monkeypox – 01/08/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

Brazil will initially receive a small amount of the antiviral tecovirimat for the treatment of monkeypox.

There will be only 50 medicines donated by PAHO (Pan American Health Organization), which will be destined exclusively for hospitalized patients in serious condition.

The information was given to the column by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

He had already announced the arrival of the antiviral on his Twitter profile this Monday morning (1st), but without detailing the amount or the date on which the drug will arrive in Brazil.

“The Ministry of Health will receive, through PAHO, the antiviral tecovirimat to strengthen the fight against the Monkeypox outbreak in Brazil. More serious cases will be considered at first”, wrote the minister on the social network.

THE SheetQueiroga said that the drug could land in the country as early as next week.

He explained that tecovirimat has not yet been approved for use by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), and therefore cannot yet be marketed in the country. But, given the spread of the disease around the world and it has been classified by the WHO (World Health Organization) as a public health emergency, the drug can be used exceptionally in critically ill patients without Anvisa’s approval.

“There are immunosuppressed patients, young, with lesions in more than 80% of the body”, says Queiroga.

Research already published in a scientific journal showed that the antiviral, already used for another type of smallpox, showed promise in reducing the duration of monkeypox symptoms and in reducing the time patients can infect others.

Brazil has already recorded 1,369 cases of the disease, with the record of one death in Minas Gerais. It was the first death from the disease outside the African continent.

Most cases in the country, so far, are concentrated in São Paulo (1,031), followed by Rio de Janeiro (169) and Minas Gerais (63). There are also records of the disease in the following federation units: Paraná (21), Federal District (20), Goiás (18), Bahia (11), Pernambuco (7), Santa Catarina (7), Rio Grande do Sul (6) , Mato Grosso do Sul (5), Ceará (4), Rio Grande do Norte (2), Espírito Santo (2), Tocantins (1), Acre (1) and Amazonas (1).The government has already announced that PAHO and the WHO will allocate 50,000 doses against the monkey vaccine to Brazil.

Of the total, 20 thousand will arrive in the country in August and 30 thousand in September.

Queiroga says that they will preferably be applied to health professionals who deal with contaminated materials.