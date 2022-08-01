Brazilian already advances up to 40% of salary to pay debts | Economy

FreePik Brazilian already advances up to 40% of salary to pay debt

The combination of a tight budget, multiplication of slips and double-digit inflation led Brazilians to resort to the following month’s salary to pay off today’s debt. Companies are looking for an advance payment service to cover emergency expenses, monthly expenses, such as food or children’s schooling, or to pay off higher-cost debts, such as banks and credit cards.

In general, the service is offered based on requests from the employees themselves, who are looking for a cheaper way to obtain resources for emergency situations. For many, the modality has become a way out to get to the end of the month.

At Creditas, a fintech that has been offering the service since the end of 2020, there was an increase of more than 200% in requests for salary advances in the first half of 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year.

Average of BRL 2 thousand in advance

The survey was carried out taking into account the universe of 800 thousand employees of companies that have access to the service offered by Creditas Benefits. About 96% of people who anticipated their salaries in the period accessed an average ticket of R$ 2 thousand.

The vice president of Creditas Benefits, Viviane Sales, highlights that anticipation is advantageous for employees, as they do not necessarily need credit, but they need the resources to resolve specific issues:

“With this solution, you can provide anticipation to those who need it and when they need it. We have 80% of the Brazilian population in debt, 30% are in debt and we have more than 60% of employees with more than 50% of their income committed. this is hardly happening in companies.”

Through Creditas, the employee can advance up to 40% of the salary. The first two requests are free and from the third, there is a fee of R$ 5. There is no interest charge.

According to a survey by Creditas carried out from its own service, in January 2022, 63% of workers with a formal contract have at least 50% of their income committed to debt.

Customer success analyst Paula Rodrigues started using the advance service in March. Living alone in a rented property, she felt her budget weigh down in recent months and began to resort to this modality for emergency situations. She usually advances up to 30% of her salary by paying R$ 5 per withdrawal:

“I’ve had debt problems for a few years and now I’m trying to take care of my financial life. Before, it was 100% out of control. It came to the case that my name got dirty at Serasa. The anticipation ends up being good for emergencies, when a tell me you didn’t expect it.”

financial consultancy

Fintech Paketá, which already offered payroll loans to companies, incorporated salary advances into its range of products in February after realizing that many people accessed payroll loans for low amounts, which is not recommended. And there was greater demand for the human resources areas of companies.

“When we talk about salary advance, we are lending money for a short term, with a very high certainty that it will be returned. This makes the rate lower in comparison with other types of credit”, said the CEO of Paketá, Fabian Valverde.

About 1,750 companies from the most varied sectors have already joined the service. Paketá usually advances from 30% to 40% of the salary, with an average ticket of R$ 500. The fee for withdrawal varies in each agreement signed, and can be from R$ 2 to R$ 5. There is no interest charge.

In the option for payroll, for example, the interest rate varies between 1.70% to 3.90% per month, depending on employee turnover.

At fintech Leve, advance payment started to be offered in January, with the objective of withdrawing employees from more expensive credits.

Fee of BRL 8.99

The company charges a single fee of BRL 8.99 per withdrawal, without interest. On payroll, an option that fintech also offers, interest ranges from 1.29% to 2.89% per month.

About 10 thousand people already have access to the product, using two to three advances per month. The search has been made mainly by technology companies.

“We did a qualitative research and identified that the uses are to buy food, help pay for school and pay the bill at a discount. We also offer financial advice to employees at no cost. The employee speaks with a consultant via video call or WhatsApp”, highlighted the Leve CEO Gustavo Raposo.

On the companies’ side, anticipation is a way to help employees’ financial health and, therefore, improve their productivity.

This was the case of the payment company Pague Veloz, which started to count on the anticipation at the end of 2020, after identifying the demand from the workers.

“Through the channels that we have open, we have noticed many requests for loans, for early pay, if there would be any form of advance or voucher. Many financial issues began to arise and, therefore, we thought about it to improve the financial health of employees”, said the HR coordinator, Karine Moraes.

So far, 50% of the 383 employees have used it. The company adhered to a financial education program, with 70% adherence.

“We saw that it made a lot of difference. The employees started to work with more tranquility”, says Karine.

Emicol, which manufactures electrical and electronic products, started using the service. In the company, up to 30% of the salary can be anticipated.

Analysts need to be careful

“It’s a quick, easy and safe option for an emergency or need”, said the administration and benefits analyst at Emicol, Julia Rodrigues de Paula.

For financial education professionals, the advance service can be beneficial for those who have greater financial planning and want to get out of or avoid more expensive debt. However, they consider that care is needed so that the practice does not become an addiction that compromises income in the following month.

Enter the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.



“The care is that this can create a habit. Often the anticipation is blocking the sun with the sieve. Making a small advance just to pay off a debt and not pay interest can be interesting. But the person who resorts to this practice has to be aware that you will not receive the full salary”, said consultant Vinicius de Marchi, from W1 Consultoria Financeira.

For those who are just looking to deal with an unforeseen event, it is a cheaper modality than the available credit options, since there is no interest charge, only a fixed rate for withdrawals.

Cost reduction

The consultant points out, however, that the problem behind the frequent anticipation of the next month’s salary is the lack of financial education.

Adenias Gonçalves Filho, partner at Bem-Financeiro consultancy, says that it is necessary to involve the whole family in the reorganization of household accounts so that the advance amount is not needed later:

“What matters most is to do your homework and reduce expenses. What has a fixed commitment, such as rent, will have to be paid. But in variable expenses it is possible to have discipline, avoiding, for example, purchases in installments.”

With high interest rates practiced by the market in different types of credit, Filho says that advancing the salary can be more advantageous than taking a payroll loan. With control and strategy, it is even worth asking for an advance of some amount to make extra income possible.

“If the person takes R$ 1,000 and pays only R$ 5, it is a very cheap rate. It is possible, then, to use this advance intelligently, buying products that can be marketed with speed and high profitability later”, he analyzes.

And adds:

“There are many families that sell sweets, hot dogs, snacks. Even in debt, people can use the money to buy material to make cakes, sell them and get out of the pinch. It is only necessary to be aware that this is an opportunity for the impact up front is as small as possible.”

Tips for staying in the blue

Guidance given by Ricardo Teixeira, coordinator of the MBA in Financial Management at FGV, and Jansen Costa, from Fatorial Investimentos

Avoid spending outside your budget

The biggest tip for dealing with debt is to avoid them as much as possible. One of the great villains is the installment plan: it can fit in your pocket that month, but the monthly quotas can clash with seasonal expenses, such as the payment of Income Tax or IPVA.

Stay on top of the interest rate of each operation

Credit cards and overdrafts usually have the highest interest rates on the market, so these payments should be a priority. When the debt has already been contracted, it is worth exchanging it for another with lower interest rates, or, in negotiation, trying to reduce the percentage of interest charged.

If you closed an agreement, do not delay the payment of installments

Another tip is to only close a deal if you are sure that the defined installment fits in the budget. For this, financial planning is essential. Fixed and variable expenses for the month should be written down to see what is left to pay the debt. The installment for each month cannot exceed the planned amount.

Evaluate if selling something can solve the problem

When there’s no money left, it’s worth thinking about selling something to pay off the debt. In this case, it is better to pay cash and try to secure a bigger discount.