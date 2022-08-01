Breakthrough Gaming and Its Ridiculously Easy Platinum Christian Games

Facebook

Winning the platinum trophy should mean you’ve managed to do something hard and hard. That is, that you really dedicated yourself to the game. In some cases it can be difficult, while in others it would be many hours spent. But lately, that prestige is fading more and more.

There are several games in the past that followed this philosophy and there are still a few that do, but even Sony itself has placed the platinum trophy on its games as something easy to earn. Just finish the game and do a clean (usually it doesn’t even need a complete clean) and the platinum comes, and everything can be done in very easy. Lately, that’s been offsetting with more challenging DLC ​​trophies, but for those who only care about platinum, it’s easy.

Known Companies

Over time, companies started offering games with easy platinum. However, certain publishers have fully focused on this issue. Ratalaika Games and eastasiasoft do this discreetly: they publish indie games, which are solid games at heart, but whose platinum is earned in a short time (you don’t have to advance much in the game, even though it offers much more than platinum asks for).

On our YouTube channel, we started offering guides to these easy platinums from these two companies (and a few others). Check it all out in this playlist with 92 videos and growing.

But there are companies that have fully dedicated themselves to this. You may have noticed ThiGames games: they are all “jumping” something, like Taco, Pizza, Sushi, Burger and so on. In most cases it’s the same game just swapping the main character.

Breakthrough Gaming

And now we have Breakthrough Gaming. Your games draw attention because the artwork looks like it was made in Paint. But there is something very curious about this story.

Searching about the company, you find its official website. There we have the description of their philosophy: “Breakthrough Gaming creates Christian-themed video games that you can play today on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Windows 10, Windows 11, smartphones and tablets.” Exactly what you read: the games try to convey a Christian message. And, not coincidentally, their launch always takes place on Sundays.

We are not here to discuss what the company wants to offer, but for its platinum. All Breakthrough Gaming titles have ridiculously easy platinums, but they try to offer something extra, like a bowling alley or some other genres. Lately, however, they’ve managed to outdo each other.

Breakthrough Gaming Visual Novels

For the past few weeks, Breakthrough Gaming has been offering Visual Novels. We know that, in general, Visual Novels don’t have hard platinums. Many of them allow you to skip through the entire story, choosing only what it takes to get all the trophies. There are even some cases, such as The Language of Love, by Ratalaika Games, that you simply have to launch the game and let it advance by itself. There are no choices, and in less than three minutes, the platinum is yours.

But what about Breakthrough Gaming? Platinum on your Visual Novels appears in less than 15 seconds. You didn’t read it wrong: platinum can be obtained in less time than it took you to get to this paragraph. Of course, you can read the entire content of the game, but we know that the company is not selling the game for that – but precisely for those who want more platinum in their profiles.

And the most interesting thing about it is its price. The Language of Love, mentioned above, costs R$ 64.50 on the PS Store (despite being 60% off at the moment). It’s not something affordable considering what it offers. Breakthrough Gaming’s visual novel games are only R$2.60 (USD 0.49 abroad).

There are the following games of this style already available, with more likely on the way in the coming Sundays:

Below you can see the platinum of Welcome to Mark’s Story in the World of Project: Summer Ice (Visual Novel)released today:

Conclusion

What I would like everyone to learn from this story is that platinum numbers on any player’s profile mean absolutely nothing these days. With the absurd amount of easy, short and cheap games, having 100 or 1,000 platinum doesn’t mean anything. Here is the record of a system that had the potential to show its true achievements, but which today is flawed.

Sony is unlikely to move on this one, but something you can use as a true measure of achievement is to separate games by difficulty. Sites like PSN Trophy Leaders allow you to do this (click on “Difficulty” under “Sort By”). That way, you’ll see which tough games that player actually got the platinum.