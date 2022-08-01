Britney Spears goes topless on tour and causes uproar on the web

Britney Spears, singer, is still lively and partying after losing her father’s guardianship. Proof of this is that last Saturday (30), the beauty was on the boat with several friends free, light and loose! She even took the opportunity to go topless on the spot.

“It was all a dream”

“It was all a dream. Hey, but I’m still dreaming of you”, commented the eternal popstar in the caption of a post on the social network. The artist showed off a cracked belly, reddened body from the scorching sun and when she wasn’t topless, she showed off a bit of her purple bikini.

Jamie Spearsfather of Britneymust testify again to explain the years that he dominated the singer’s tutelage, which revolted the whole world.

Last year, he spoke out after losing his daughter’s guardianship. “Mr. Spears loves her daughter Britney unconditionally. For thirteen years, he’d tried to do what was best for her, whether as a conservative or as a father. It started with agreeing to serve as her guardian when she voluntarily opted for that option. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children.”vented.

