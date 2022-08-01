Bruno Gagliasso’s brother is a candidate in Bolsonaro’s party

The brother of actor Bruno Gagliasso, Thiago Gagliasso, will be a candidate for state deputy for Rio de Janeiro. The confirmation was made by the PL (Liberal Party) last Friday (29). The former participant of the program A Fazenda 4 had been signaling since 2020 that he intended to run for public office this year.

Thiago is one of the supporters of the Jair Bolsonaro government and, in December of last year, he even stated that he wanted to enter political life to “shatter the left”. In 2018, for example, he went against his brother and criticized the then candidate Fernando Haddad (PT).

The PL is the same party for which Jair Bolsonaro will run for reelection. Initially, the possibility of Thiago Gagliasso seeking a seat in the Chamber of Deputies was considered. However, after a meeting between him and the Liberal Party board, it was decided that he would seek a seat in the Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro).

continues after advertising

As found out the OnScreenit is believed that Thiago Gagliasso has the potential to have an expressive vote in the state of Rio de Janeiro. In addition to being a well-known figure, the former actor is seen as a well-connected person capable of attracting votes from artists linked to the right.

If elected, it will not be the first time that Thiago will hold public office. In 2019, he was chosen to work at the State Secretariat for Culture and Creative Economy (SECEC) of Rio de Janeiro. At the time, the governor of Rio de Janeiro was Wilson Witzel.

At the time, Witzel was one of President Jair Bolsonaro’s allies, but ended up breaking up in the first half of his government. The head of the federal executive accused Wilson of betraying him to try to be a candidate for the presidency of the Republic this year. In April 2021, the former governor was impeached.

continues after advertising

With the candidacy confirmed by the PL, Thiago will be in the same group as governor Cláudio Castro. The current head of the state executive will try to stay in office, but will have a strong dispute with Marcelo Freixo (PSB), who recently closed an alliance with Cesar Maia (PSDB) to be his deputy.

Thiago Gagliasso and brother Bruno Gagliasso

Thiago, at the beginning of his career, always showed a lot of admiration for his brother. The two never hid that they were close, but that the relationship began to change with the 2018 electoral race, when Bruno started to defend agendas more linked to the left, while the youngest was in favor of what Bolsonaro said.

continues after advertising

In 2018, after an argument with Giovanna Ewbank, Thiago showed the conversation to his followers and criticized his sister-in-law. Since then, the brothers have broken off their relationship and stopped talking.

The former participant of A Fazenda 4 has already regretted what happened, however, he makes it clear that there is no longer any affinity with the actor. In an interview with Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme’s podcast, Bruno said he has great memories with Thiago, but today they can’t have a brotherly friendship because of the exposure of the conflict between the two.

The Netflix artist has already confirmed that he will support and vote for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). With good humor, he even showed a PT towel during the chat with his wife and best friend. Bruno is an advocate of agendas such as the environment and encouraging culture.