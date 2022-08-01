Bruno Gagliasso’s brother takes a break from the disagreements with the actor and sympathizes with an episode in Portugal: “Wonderful Children”

Thiago Gagliasso, brother of Bruno Gagliasso, put aside his disagreements with the actor and went public to show solidarity with his nephews who were victims of offenses in Portugal last Saturday (30). He used social media to vent on Sunday night (31) and wished strength to children Titi and Bless, whom he praised.

The couple’s children were the target of racist abuse by a woman, who reportedly said to “get those filthy blacks out of there”. Thiago used his official Instagram account and made a video regretting what happened, in which he remembers that he does not maintain good relations with Bruno and his sister-in-law, but he made a point of highlighting that Giovanna Ewbank is an “exemplary mother”.

“Regardless of any ideological issue, we are brothers, we are a family, and you can be sure that it hurts inside. I had recently with these kids, both Titi and Bless, two wonderful children. At least we manage to keep away from this fight, from this troubled moment that we have been going through. Heavenly Father from above knows things at the right time.”he said in the video.

Still in the video, published in Stories and Feed, he recalled that he was with his nephews a short time ago. “I know how much they are suffering”, said Titi and Bless’s uncle. He also cited the ideological differences that separate the two brothers, who broke up in 2018. Apparently, Thiago and Ewbank were never close and when commenting on him, Bruno’s brother did not mention the actress’s name: “I wanted to congratulate my sister-in-law for the attitude she had. Surely she should have done much worse, because I can imagine the anger, the hatred she must have felt”said.