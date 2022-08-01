Brusque shoe store publishes indirect to competitor on social networks

The Guarani Shoes Store, located in the Guarani neighborhood, in Brusque, published on its social media on Sunday night, 31, a message to a competing company, which was not identified.

At the time, the store in the Guarani neighborhood stated that it received a “visit” from an employee of the competitor. During the message, he still says that the employee went to the place to take pictures of the prices of the shoes.

“Today, we caught one of your employees busted here at the store trying to take pictures of our prices. We know how much you live trying to harm us! Next time, don’t send anyone, come yourself! We want to rip your botox off your nail and you will leave here with your face crumpled”, said the store in the publication that already has more than 1,150 likes.

disaffection

In another passage, Calçados Guarani questions one of the possible points of disaffection between the companies: the suppliers of the products.

“Do you really think that you will be able to make brands stop providing us with shoes just because we make attractive promotions and also facilitate (look at) the customer side”, asks the company.

Check the publication:

