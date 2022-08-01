Bus company is robbed in Contagem and employees held hostage

The bus company Transmisão, which is located in Contagem, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, was robbed during the early hours of this Monday (1st). The company, which is located in the Cândida Ferreira neighborhood, was invaded by criminals who, according to initial reports, were carrying long weapons, such as rifles.

At around 3:20 am, drivers who would arrive for work at dawn realized that there was no employee at the entrance of the company and were alerted by employees that the place was being robbed. The criminals held people hostage in the company’s treasury and tried to break into one of the safes.

According to initial reports, part of the criminals were wearing company uniform. The Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE) around 5 am. The company’s buses, which run mainly through Contagem, were prevented from leaving the garage for more than three hours. The first vehicles started to leave around 6:30 am. With the lack of buses, points were crowded in Contagem. One of them, at the Eldorado station, a place of intermediation between trips.

No one has been arrested so far. The PM suspects that the criminals fled through the back and accessed the BR-040. A press conference should be held this Monday by the police to provide more information.