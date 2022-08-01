Businessman João Paulo Diniz dies of a heart attack at the age of 58 – Country

The entrepreneur João Paulo Diniz58 years old, died this Sunday (31) in paraty, on the Costa Verde of Rio de Janeiro. Son of Abílio Diniz, founder of the group Sugar Loafhe had a heart attack.

“The Diniz family reports the death of João Paulo Diniz. The businessman leaves four children and a wife. The family asks that their mourning be respected at this difficult time”, informs a press release.

In addition to maintaining an investment company in the gym, restaurant, technology, real estate and mobility sectors, João Paulo Diniz presented himself on social media as a sports enthusiast.

Over the weekend, the businessman participated in a competition at Saco de Mamanguá, in Paraty, alongside triathlete Juraci Moreira, who reported the meeting in a publication on Instagram.

“We swam and rowed for 13KM in the wonderful scenery of Saco do Mamanguá… my duo @joaopaulodinizoficial did a great job and if I had the category + 100 years we would be on the podium lol 43 years of mine and 58 years of João… pleasure to be by your side JP …”, said Juraci.

Air accident in 2001

In July 2001, João Paulo survived a helicopter crash on Maresias beach, in São Sebastião (SP). The aircraft crashed into the sea during a storm.

The businessman’s girlfriend at the time, model Fernanda Vogel, and pilot Ronaldo Jorge Ribeiro did not survive. João Paulo and copilot Luiz Roberto de Araújo Cintra managed to reach the sand strip after 1h30 swimming.