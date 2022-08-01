Businessman João Paulo Diniz, son of Abilio Diniz, dies at 58

Businessman João Paulo Diniz, son of Abilio Diniz, one of the most important businessmen in the country, died this Sunday, 31, at the age of 58, in Rio de Janeiro.

João Paulo, who worked at Grupo Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3) in the 1990s, was also a partner in restaurants in São Paulo, including Forneria San Paolo and Lasul, and in the Bodytech gym chain.

According to sources close to the businessman, the executive went out for a run this Sunday, came back and was found by his family in the bathroom, already lifeless. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Family members suspect that the businessman has had a heart attack or aneurysm.

Sought, the family’s press office confirmed the information. “The Diniz family reports the death of João Paulo Diniz. The businessman leaves four children and a wife. The family asks that their grief be respected at this difficult time.”

In addition to acting as a businessman, João Paulo Diniz was also known for projects to encourage sports.

In 2001, João Paulo had a plane crash. On a trip on the coast of São Paulo, the helicopter in which the businessman was crashed. At the time, the pilot of the aircraft and João Paulo’s then-girlfriend, model Fernanda Vogel, died. He and the helicopter’s co-pilot survived, after swimming to shore.

Graduated in Business Administration from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), with a postgraduate degree from the London Business School, João Paulo began his career at Grupo Pão de Açúcar, founded by his grandfather, Portuguese immigrant Valentim dos Santos Diniz, father of Abilio.

He joined the family company as a trainee when he was still in college. Over the years, he worked in different areas of the company and collaborated with the modernization of the group. In 2003, with the professionalization of GPA, João Paulo, as well as his entire family, left the executive board, joining the company’s board of directors until the French group Casino took control of the group.

Also in 2003, he founded the investment company Componente to manage its business. Componente’s portfolio includes investments in the sports, gastronomy, mobility, startups and technology and real estate sectors. Currently, he also serves on the board of Península Participações, an investment company owned by the Abilio Diniz family, and the Instituto Península, a family social organization that works with projects related to sport and education.

Passionate about sports, the businessman and investor practiced triathlon and participated in numerous marathons and events around the world since the 1990s. He was also one of the creators of the Pão de Açúcar Relay Marathon, a race that has become one of the most traditional street races. from Sao Paulo.

Betting on sport as a transforming agent, João Paulo encouraged projects focused on the promotion and professionalization of sports practice in Brazil. He was on the board of Atletas pelo Brasil and was one of the creators of the Pact for Sport, an initiative that brings together companies that sponsor national sports to define good practices in governance, integrity and transparency for the effectiveness of sponsorships made to sports entities.

