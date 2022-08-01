C6 Bank announces credit for companies via Pronampe and Peac

O C6 Bank has something new for business owners across the country. The institution now credit offer through the Emergency Credit Access Program (Peac) and the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe).

The two federal government initiatives were created during the Covid-19 pandemic to support micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs. As the Brazilian economic scenario remains complicated, Planalto chose to resume the release of credit.

As of August, C6 Bank customers will be able to take out loans in a fully digital way, through the app chat or web banking. Both old and new users will have access.

“With credit via Peac and Pronampe, the bank’s portfolio becomes even more complete, maintaining the commitment to offer an uncomplicated journey to support the development and growth of our PJ clients”, said Monisi Costa, head of Products and Legal Entities at C6 .

Conditions

Pronampe is intended for micro and small companies with annual revenues of up to R$ 4.8 million. The loan amount amounts to R$150,000 or 30% of the previous year’s earnings, whichever is lower. The interest rate is equivalent to the Selic rate (currently at 13.25%), plus 6% per year.

Peac, on the other hand, serves medium-sized companies with annual revenues of up to R$ 300 million. In this case, the financial institution itself has the autonomy to set interest rates.