California Reports Biggest Fire of Year, 2,000 Residents Leave Homes | World

This is the biggest fire in California in 2022, and more than 2,000 residents have been ordered to leave their homes, according to the California Emergency Service (OES), mostly in Siskiyou County.
Car structure hit by the McKinney Fire in Northern California on July 31, 2022. — Photo: Noah Berger/ Associated Press
The fire, named by McKinney state officials, remains out of control on Monday in Northern California’s Klamath National Park, the Forest and Fire Protection Department said.
O State Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Saturday and warned that the flames “destroyed homes and threatened critical infrastructure”.
Firefighters try to control blazes in Northern California’s Klamath National Forest on July 31, 2022. — Photo: Noah Berger/ Associated Press
The fire “intensified and spread because of combustiondry levels, extreme drought conditions, high temperatures, winds and electrical storms,” Newsom said in a statement.
Nearly 650 people are working to try to control the fire, according to the National Forest Fire Coordination Group.
Calls of the McKinney fire, in northern California, consumes a tree, on July 30, 2022. — Photo: Fred Greaves/ Reuters
This Monday, US Vice President Kamala Harris will announce in Miami a series of programs to help US states combat the effects of climate change, such as fires and floods caused by extreme temperatures. The programs are part of a $2.3 billion package launched by Joe Biden two weeks ago to help build the infrastructure needed for extreme weather and natural disasters in the country.
This weekend, at least 26 people died from flooding caused by severe storms in Kentucky, in the eastern United States. The state governor said bodies are likely to be found “for weeks”.
In recent days, California and other areas of the western United States have been affected by large, fast-spreading wildfires.
The McKinney fire started on July 22 in Mariposa County, at the foot of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, and has already devastated nearly 7,000 hectares, razing about ten properties and putting thousands more at risk.