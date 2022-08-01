Can a company prohibit relationships between employees?

Are you in doubt whether companies can prohibit romantic relationships between their employees? Read and understand what may or may not be prohibited

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

There are a number of rules that a company can impose on its employees, but is a ban on dating one of them? Understand!

Can companies prohibit the relationship between employees?

There are hundreds of rules that companies can impose on their employees and there is also the possibility of adopting internal regulations that aim at the ideal way of working and living in the place.

These regulations and rules are provided for in labor legislation and must be evidenced in the employment contract. However, the legislation guarantees every worker the preservation of his intimate life, in this way the company cannot violate the privacy and choices of its taxpayers outside working hours.

That is, the company does not have the right to intervene in the intimate life of its employees, thus, they are allowed to interact outside working hours, but in a way that does not interfere with the performance of both during working hours.

However, the company can implement rules that prohibit the display of affection during the workday. In this way, employees who fail to comply with this rule may be punished, such as warning or suspension.

Is it allowed between employees of different positions?

Relationships between employees in different positions is a hotly debated topic, as it can generate situations of favor within the company. However, nothing prevents it from happening outside working hours, as the intimate life of each individual cannot become a topic of debate in any organization.

It is important to emphasize that if there are demonstrations of affection in the workplace, the punishment can go beyond a warning or suspension, reaching the transfer of the sector. As this may be a legitimate way the company has found to avoid conflict of interest among its employees.

Image: Ground Picture / shutterstock.com