Can I switch my cell phone to 5G? understand how it works

Recently the 5G signal arrived in Brazil. The first place to receive the news was Brasília, in the Federal District. However, the forecast is that the sport will soon reach the rest of the country.

Many users of mobile networks ended up having doubts about more information about the way of connection. Some are looking for a way to modify device settings to make 5G work. It’s possible?

5G connection

On the 29th, 5G arrived in a few more regions of the country. They are: Porto Alegre (RS), Belo Horizonte (MG) and João Pessoa (PB). This new way of connecting to the internet has a download capacity 20 times greater than the 4G model.

Because it is a more stable connection and also has a higher capacity of gigabits per second, it is possible, for example, to play games with less lag problems or loading difficulties. It can even be compared to the quality of a fixed connection.

The issue is that many people still have cell phones that work on the 4G connection. Even though there are many ways to modify features on a device, switching reception from 4G to 5G is not a possibility.

That’s because this type of technology is already built directly into the cell phone’s hardware. Thus, it cannot be changed or updated. Even with the chip change, it is not possible to force the device to work in the same way as a 5G-ready one.

This is because the speed and performance of the cell phone does not depend only on the network it is connected to, but also on its entire internal constitution.

Is it worth switching devices?

The only way out to be able to use the new 5G is by changing the device. However, experts explain that there is not much need to make this migration from one cell phone to another that supports the network.

It is worth remembering that it is not yet available throughout the country and even in the regions where it is located, it is undergoing a test period. For the case of people who live in regions where 4G is unstable and the new network is coming, this may be an option. But it depends on the purpose for using the modality.

It is more advantageous for people who need to use their cell phones to work on the street, for example, and who need high transfer rates. Once in 5G coverage, it is interesting to have a device that supports the new way of connecting.

