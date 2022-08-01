Can I withdraw the money deposited in August?

Caixa Econômica Federal concluded this week the distribution of profits of R$ 13.2 billion from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) to eligible workers. The amount corresponds to 99% of the result obtained by the fund in 2021, which was R$ 13.3 billion. Until then, the money was credited until August 31, however, this year, the Board of Trustees decided to bring forward the distribution date.

Altogether, 106.7 million workers with a linked account in the fund had access to credit. Those who had a balance on December 31, 2021 were considered. With the deposit of money, the following questions are common: what amount was deposited and how can I withdraw it from now on?

How to calculate the value of the FGTS profit?

To find out how much profit he will receive from the FGTS, the worker needs to multiply the account balance on December 31 of last year by 0.02748761. To facilitate understanding, in practice, for every R$ 1 thousand accumulated, the worker is entitled to R$ 27.49.

How to check the FGTS balance?

THE consultation of the FGTS statement can be done in FGTS application da Caixa, available for Android and iOS operating systems. Not long ago, the bank also offered consultation through its website, but it was decided to maintain all electronic service via the application.

But, after all, can I withdraw the FGTS profit in August?

The answer to this question depends on whether the person meets any of the FGTS withdrawal rules provided for in the legislation. Like for example: