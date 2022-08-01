CBF releases audios of the VAR of Ceará x Palmeiras for the Brasileirão

Amid complaints from both sides about the refereeing in Palmeiras’ victory over Ceará for the Brazilian Championship, CBF released the VAR audios in three moves of the game, including the penalty scored for Vozão and the non-marking of one by Gustavo. Gómez on Mendoza.

Among the published bids, video referee Rodrigo Nunes de Sá agreed with Anderson Daronco in two of them, calling the field judge to review the dispute that culminated in Richardson’s expulsion for fouling Dudu.

Palmeiras complained a lot about Danilo’s penalty on Vina, in the second half. Daronco stated that the Palmeiras player “shod” the opponent, and VAR maintained the field decision.

“For me, he wears it”, pointed out the field referee.

“At [câmera] four, the leg is a little further forward. I will confirm the field decision. At this moment. OK. Thigh. Daronco, bid checked. Penalty confirmed. Penalty confirmed,” replied VAR.

The dispute in the area between Gustavo Gómez and Mendoza, at the end of the first half, was considered “normal” by the refereeing team.

“They’re both going. They don’t use their arms. There’s no arm movement,” assessed Daronco.

“Bid checked. Normal dispute, contact not fouled”, replied the VAR.

Richardson’s expulsion for fouling Dudu in Palmeiras’ counterattack was the only one that generated disagreements between Daronco and the cabin. On the field, the referee from Rio Grande do Sul saw a shoulder-to-shoulder dispute. VAR disagreed and called his colleague to review the decision on the edge of the field.

“I stayed. I don’t see it. For me, the two are occupying the space. I don’t see contact with the foot. For me, the two are on the side of the body. I don’t see the pushing movement”, reported Anderson Daronco.

“They’re not side by side. He’s behind. He’s blocking the movement. Daronco, I recommend review,” suggested VAR.

“For me, it’s a foul, I agree with the red card. I’ll restart with a direct free kick and a red card for (shirt) 7”, completed the field referee.