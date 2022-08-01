CBLOL 2022: Envy kills four players alone; watch video | lol

Midfielder Bruno “Envy”, from FURIA’s League of Legends team, made an incredible move by single-handedly shooting down four opponents from paiN Gaming, in a match for the 16th round of the 2nd Split of the 2022 Brazilian Championship (CBLOL), this Sunday . FURIA won and secured 1st place in the qualifying round, even with two matches still to be played in Week 9. Watch the bidding video below..
Envy, LoL player from FURIA, in the 9th round of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022
At 25 minutes into the match, paiN got the better of a fight in the middle of the map, eliminating two opponents. In the sequence, even alone, Envy, with the character Vex, faced five opponents and killed four of them.
— That moment was a little difficult, we had just lost a ‘fight’ [luta]. The boys said not to go. I didn’t think much and just went. It turned out to be good for us,” said Envy, in an interview on the CBLOL broadcast.
In Week 9, FURIA will play Flamengo Los Grandes in the 17th round, on August 6, at 1 pm (Brasilia time), and LOUD in the 18th round, the following day, at 17 pm.