Ceará x Palmeiras: CBF releases VAR audios in controversial moves

Last Saturday, Palmeiras’ 2-1 victory over Ceará, at Castelão, entered that list of games with refereeing controversies that, under the command of Anderson Daronco, once again showed the bad phase of the category in the Brasileirão. To clarify the bids, the CBF released the VAR audio of three moments of the duel.

In the first one, Gustavo Gómez, from Verdão, and Mendoza, from Vozão, get tangled up inside the area and the Colombian goes down asking for a penalty. It was still the first half and the game was 2-0 for the visitors. Daronco saw no arm movement, while Rodrigo Nunes de Sá, responsible for VAR, saw no missing movements in the play.

– There’s no use of the arm, the two are… There’s no arm movement for me – said the referee.

– Bid checked, normal play, minimal non-missing contacts – reported VAR.

Right at the beginning of the second half, Dudu received a throw, took advantage over Ceará’s defense, but before entering the area he was knocked down by Richardson. On the field, Daronco didn’t even miss, but was called by VAR to review the play

– I don’t see contact on the foot, both are with the side of the body. I don’t see any pushing movement. I don’t see a shim, and for me the two are side by side – said the referee before being called.

Rodrigo Nunes de Sá, responsible for VAR, warns that he is calling the field referee to review a possible “Dogso”, an acronym for “deny an obvious goal scoring opportunity”, which means “to prevent a clear goal scoring opportunity”, which results in a red card. In the first image, Daronco recognizes the foul and the punishment and asks to check if the move was inside or outside the area.

Finally, the last bid released by the CBF was perhaps the most controversial, which is Danilo’s penalty on Vina, in the second half, when the score was already 2-0 for Palmeiras. The players dispute a ball in the area and the Ceará midfielder falls asking for the penalty, which Daronco signals inside the field with conviction.

Although the bid does not look like a penalty at any angle in the broadcast and VAR, Rodrigo Nunes de Sá sees Danilo’s thigh knock Vina down and confirms Daronco’s field marking.

– Touch the bottom, he wears it. I won’t complicate it (answers to some player). If I’m wrong, you can call me (tells VAR) – says Anderson Daronco.

– The leg is a little further forward, I will confirm the field decision. Okay, okay, thigh. Daronco, bid checked. confirmed penalty – answers Rodrigo Nunes de Sá, in VAR.

After taking the 2 to 1, even with one more man, Palmeiras had a certain choke in the final stretch of the match, but managed to hold the victory and left Castelão with the three points. After the match, Anderson Barros, the club’s football director, asked for “drastic measures” for the arbitration, and Abel Ferreira again questioned whether the championship will be decided within the four lines.