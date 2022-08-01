Ceni regrets grotesque mistakes in São Paulo’s defeat to Athletico-PR – 07/31/2022

For coach Rogério Ceni, the main reason why São Paulo was defeated by Athletico-PR, this Sunday, 1-0, was the huge amount of mistakes made by Tricolor.

“It felt like a well-balanced game. I don’t see Athletico-PR’s superiority. We made a lot of grotesque mistakes today. In terms of competition between them, I think it was a well balanced game, with chances. The only thing is that we made more mistakes. And when you make a lot of mistakes, you end up paying”, warned Ceni.

Ceni’s laments are due, in particular, to the plays that resulted in two penalties for Athletico-PR. The first after a mistake made by goalkeeper Felipe Alves, who brought down Vitor Roque, and redeemed himself by taking a charge from Thiago Heleno. In the second, Canobbio had too much freedom until he was taken down on the edge of the area by the side Moreira, who played on the left. Vitor Bueno didn’t waste the chance and scored the winning goal for Hurricane.

“Actually, it’s very simple. It was a mistake, I’ve also missed so many times in the goal. He was dominating, the ball came fast, Léo gave him a very firm pass. It was a difficult ball for the pass that came to him. He went to dominate, it escaped the dominance, because here the ball runs more, it was a mistake. He defended the penalty right after, it happens, it’s part of the game”, said the tricolor commander, about the move that resulted in the first penalty of the Athletico-PR.

Ceni also took the opportunity to praise the archer’s debut, hired at his request, as they had already worked together at Fortaleza, and Ceni wanted someone he trusted to take Jandrei’s place. Injured after a blow to the back against Fluminense, Jandrei still does not have a return date, but São Paulo hopes he can be on the field on August 18, in the return match of the Copa do Brasil, against América-MG.

“He was calm, he showed calm with the ball when it came to building. The same conditions that appeared in training, to build the game, really lacked. We couldn’t put it into practice, within the 90 minutes today. But he will adapt , evolve more and more, and will continue, play, and will do his best”, he concluded.

With the defeat, São Paulo remains with 26 points, in tenth position, far from the fight for the G4. Tricolor now faces Ceará, next Wednesday (3), at 19:15, in Morumbi, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. For the Brazilian, the team returns to the field on Saturday (6), when it receives Flamengo, in Morumbi.

moreira

“We have Wellington and Reinaldo on the left. We’ve been without Reinaldo for some time. We can’t use Wellington in every game, with a three-day break. He’s a very physical player. And his absence in decisive games, qualifiers , it weighs a lot for us, because we don’t have another player in this role. So we can’t use him [Wellington]. Moreira was in this role, he works well with his left leg, he had a good performance in the first half. Mistakes happen, I think they are part of football. It’s having a little more attention, he had the personality to play. But he wasn’t the only one who made a mistake. We missed some balls that didn’t score, and others that we gave penalties, close to the area. Most of the moves that Athletico-PR had in their favor started with our mistakes. Merits of Athletico-PR that reached our goal. But many mistakes these days. It’s amazing the amount of grotesque errors near our area that we’ve had today”

rodriguinho

“Rodriguinho is a player who will play for São Paulo. Listen to what I’m telling you. He’s talented, he’s being worked on. He debuted and we spent some time working with him. give superiority in the middle of the field. He missed some passes that he usually doesn’t miss in training. It’s part of it. But he worked good balls, he found good passes inside. Today we didn’t have a reference at the front, he was Nikão. We left Marquinhos open, Nikão trying to come in a little more and he floating to try to be superior in the middle. But he’s a good player, good boy. He has a future in São Paulo. I really believe he should soon have more opportunity than he’s been having. No we have something to complain about, a boy who has a bright future.”

Return of the injured

“At first, ready to play Wednesday, I don’t think I have any ready to play. But as a transition start, I think maybe Patrick and Reinaldo. Alisson could be a comeback, no later than Saturday. A larger number of players from midfield forward.”

Physically better after the rotation?

“Luizão asked to leave at halftime, he had pain in the sole of his foot, it was bothering him a lot. It was not my intention to use Léo, I wish I had used Luizão for longer. But he asked to leave and I made this change. two, no. I thought I needed a little more weight at the front, so I put Calleri in for us to try to win the match. He played 45 minutes. And Igor Gomes was a player to get ahead. Talles Costa is light, and we needed more strength. Then Luciano came in and finally Rodrigo Nestor. I don’t see any reason to be tired. The only one who can complain about something is Miranda, who played the last two games 90 minutes. The others, tiredness is not a reason that we will have for the next game. We played as much as we could, ten, 11 players. I don’t think that, especially before the changes, the team may have given up some spaces, made some mistakes, but he played a reasonable game. Calleri started well today, we didn’t deserve cia have lost today. We lost, I’ll say it again, because of the amount of big mistakes we had during the game.”

Brazilian Championship and the cups

“We have to improve our level of play in all competitions, not just in the Brazilian Championship. But the Brazilian, I always say, is a dangerous championship. they didn’t let us do the opposite, put all our strength into the Brasileiro. He falls in the draw against Palmeiras, he can’t give up, he passes the South American, a competition that we see with possibilities, we’re going to face Ceará, but it’s a search for a title. We had a sequence of four games in ten days, and we will now have a sequence of four games in ten days, if we don’t rotate the squad. And I repeat, it wasn’t because of the rotation of the squad that we didn’t win the game. our own mistakes. That’s why we didn’t win the game.”

Felipe Alves

