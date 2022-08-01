Chay evaluates debut at Cruzeiro and is praised by Pezzolano: “It will give us a lot with the ball” | cruise

The goalless draw with Brusque marked Chay’s debut with the Cruzeiro shirt. He replaced Stênio at half-time, stayed on the field for more than 50 minutes and won praise from Paulo Pezzolano after the match.

The coach saw positive points mainly in the athlete’s handling of the ball. He points out the need to get used to the intensity proposed for the Cruzeiro team, but cited as an example the pass to Bruno Rodrigues, generating a clear chance of a goal by Canesin, at the end of the match. (see video above, from 4’45).

– It went really well. Chay will give us a lot with the ball, he has quality, goal passing. He gave the play to Bruno on the second post. It will give a lot to the team. He’ll still get the intensity we want, he’ll understand what we want to get along very well.

1 of 3 Chay makes his debut for Cruzeiro, in the game against Brusque, in Santa Catarina — Photo: Staff Images Chay makes his debut for Cruzeiro, in the game against Brusque, in Santa Catarina — Photo: Staff Images

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

The intensity had been a joke between Pezzolano and Chay, on the player’s first day at Toca da Raposa. “Running is with myself”, replied the player, who arrives for a needy position in the 2022 squad.

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

After the match, Chay also took stock of his first few minutes wearing the starred jersey. He regretted the lack of quality on Augusto Bauer’s turf, but considers that he managed to demonstrate what characteristics it has to offer.

– I think it was possible to identify some of my characteristics. I’m a player who likes to set up, articulate the game. I tried a few passes, but the grass doesn’t help. Fans can expect a player who likes to find passes between the lines and with a lot of dedication.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv

Regarding reinforcements, now only Marquinhos Cipriano remains to debut. He can be enrolled in the CBF from this Monday. Cruzeiro is still on the market and is negotiating the signings of right-back Wesley Gasolina and forward Lincoln, both revealed at Flamengo.