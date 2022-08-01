Cheapest electricity bill? Tariff will have green flag in August

The electricity bill will continue with the green flag in August, without additional charges. According to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) the green flag should remain until the end of the year, as there was a recovery of the hydroelectric reservoirs.

The cost of generating electricity increases when the hydroelectric reservoirs have a low volume of water and the thermoelectric plants are activated, adding an extra cost to the electricity bill. The color of each flag, with the exception of green, represents additional values ​​in the fare.

Despite the absence of extra charges, Brazilians should continue to save, both in the use of energy and water, since the approaching period is the dry season, when the rains become scarcer and the level of the reservoirs tends to decrease considerably.

What does the color of each tariff flag mean?

The flag system was created by Aneel to indicate the cost of generating energy. At the end of each month the agency decides what color the flag will be for the next month. There are currently four types of flags, check them out:

Green – no additional charge;

Yellow – charge from R$1.874 to R$2.989 for every 100 kWh consumed (increase of 59.5%);

Red 1 – charge from R$3,971 to R$6,500 for every 100 kWh consumed (increase of 63.7%);

Red 2 – charge from R$9,492 to R$9,795 for every 100 kWh consumed (increase of 3.2%);

The flags are activated according to the cost of energy generation, when the thermoelectric plants are activated, for example, it is an indication that the bill will be more expensive that month, as this is a very expensive type of energy, in addition to being polluting.

How long will the electricity bill be cheaper?

The green flag has been in effect since April 16, 2022 and should remain so until the end of the year, according to Aneel. This happens because the reduction in the value of the electricity bill is motivated by the recovery of the water level in the hydroelectric reservoirs.

In 2022, the volume of rain contributed to increase the volume of water and reduce the tariff. Data from the National Electric System Operator (ONS) indicate that the Southeast and Midwest are responsible for 70% of energy production in the country, and that the level of reservoirs in these regions has been around 60% since March.

However, much of the country will enter the driest period in the coming days, which, according to experts in the area, should not have major impacts on the electricity bill. The big difference is that this year the level of the reservoirs is above what it was in the same period last year.

