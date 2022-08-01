Check out statements from the drivers after the 2022 Hungarian GP of F1 – Formula 1 News

Charles Leclerc did very well at the Hungaroring and it seemed that not even Ferrari could get in the way of the Monegasque in this Sunday’s race (31). But sooner or later, the ‘screw’ always comes. The Italian team achieved the impossible, totally wrong in the strategy and threw hard tires on the driver’s F1-75 for the final stretch of the race.

The problem? With evident difficulties in warming up the compounds on a cold track, Leclerc found himself overtaken by Max Verstappen and George Russell. Not only that, the team from Maranello recalculated the route, stopped their teammate once again and tried to correct the mistake with an extra pit stop, this time for soft tyres. Result? 6th place only. Oh, oh, oh…

Red Bull and Mercedes, of course, have nothing to do with it. Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton had great drives; the Dutchman started in 10th, climbed the field and won an unlikely victory. The seven-time world champion started from seventh, showing that Mercedes has indeed been improving race by race and crossed the finish line in second – earning his fifth consecutive podium.

3rd, George Russell started from pole position, saw Verstappen successfully get the ‘undercut’ and, at the end of the race, he also saw his teammate make the overtake – when the young Mercedista had already worn out his tires. Carlos Sainz, Sergio Pérez, Leclerc, Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon and Sebastian Vettel completed the top-10.

Formula 1 now closes activities for the summer break. Only four weeks from now, between the 26th and 28th of August, at Spa-Francorchamps, with the Belgian GP.

Check out what the F1 drivers had to say about the Hungarian GP below:

Max Verstappen, first: Verstappen praises Red Bull’s strategy in Hungary: “We were very reactive”

Lewis Hamilton, second: Hamilton dedicates podium in Hungary to Mercedes ‘effort’ in 2022: ‘Never gave up’

George Russell, third: Russell says he is ‘proud’ and praises Mercedes’ ‘incredible work’ in Hungary

Carlos Sainz, fourth: Sainz shows frustration with Ferrari result in Hungary: “Something wrong with car and tires”

Sergio Perez, fifth: Pérez analyzes Red Bull’s ‘good race’ and sees evolution in the Hungarian GP

Charles Leclerc, sixth: Leclerc is “not understanding” Ferrari’s tactics with hard tires in Hungary: “I lost race there”

Lando Norris, seventh: Norris settles down and says 7th place “was what you could do” in Hungary

Fernando Alonso, eighth: Alonso vibrates with points, but admits Alpine expected “better result” in Hungary

Esteban Ocon, ninth: “We can be happy to score points with both cars today, something that is always positive, but especially going on vacation. I don’t think we have optimized our potential during the race and we will collectively discuss what we can do to improve. The one-stop strategy was challenging, but it was worth points. I had to defend hard from Vettel’s attacks on the last lap. Overall, we go on vacation in fourth place in the Constructors’ World Cup and look forward to extending our lead. [para a McLaren] in a few weeks.”

Sebastian Vettel, tenth: Vettel regrets VSC at the end of the Hungarian GP and wants Aston Martin “stronger on Saturdays”

Lance Stroll, 11th: “I think I had a strong race today. In the final stint, Sebastian was on medium tires and I was on softs – I didn’t have another medium compound, and he could make that tire last a little longer. Unfortunately, the soft was the wrong tire in the circumstances, but these things happen in racing. I had fun running through the top-10. When I passed Daniel (Ricciardo), I gave him room on the inside at Turn 2, but I think he was struggling to get grip on the hard tire and went a little too deep. Sometimes this is how it happens. We seem to have a better pace on Sundays than Saturdays, so we need to look at that. But there are many positives to take away from today.”

Pierre Gasly, 12th: “I must say that I am happy with today. Starting from the pit lane is never easy and we managed to recover up to 12th place. We changed a few things on the car for the start, which gave us more pace and allowed for good overtaking. The most important thing is that we use the next few weeks to get more out of our set and constantly finish in the points. I know the team is capable of achieving. With the new cars, which are more difficult, we need time to get the most out of it.”

Guanyu Zhou, 13th: “Conditions weren’t exactly a threat, they were mixed, especially a little more slippery in the last few laps. [com a chuva], but overall it was ok. Our plan didn’t work out, we had difficulties in the first few laps and started to lose space to other cars. As making a stop just didn’t help, I had to stop again and went to the back. It was frustrating because it jeopardized my chances. Other than that, the pace was good and we deserved more – I think we were back to what we had at Silverstone. I’ve learned a lot in the season so far, something that was both difficult and cool at the same time. and there is still a lot to improve. It’s good to have a break now to come back stronger and push for good results.”

Mick Schumacher, 14th: “It was again more difficult than we expected. We expected the hard compound to work and it didn’t, so in terms of strategy we may have bet on the wrong tyre. We had a good start, that’s what we’re aiming for, but unfortunately we couldn’t keep it, so we ended up in 14th place. I think we have a lot to look back on, analyze and understand, so that in Spa we know how the new package works, what we need in terms of configuration and what we need to be fast. I hope this package works very well in Spa and if that is the case we will know for sure.”

Daniel Ricciardo, 15th: “Unfortunately, we had more downs than ups. The start was good, but then I fell a few positions. I felt like I was in a good place, but I remember an Alpine coming really hard at the exit of Turn 1 and I ran out of space, so I had to open up, otherwise I would lose a wing. I lost momentum in the second and also finished on the outside of turn two. So it was a little confusing on the first lap. Then the soft tires really fell apart, there was nothing on that tire. The mids were a little better. I managed to make a nice pass in the Alpines, which was fun. I was able to hold the Stroll a little bit with the mediums, and then when we went out with the hards, we just had no grip. I tried to avoid contact but I couldn’t and unfortunately I hit him, I spun him around and I got a punishment and that was it. The hard tire didn’t work for us, I couldn’t make it work. I am looking forward to the break, of course, and I will try to come back with a little more speed in the second half of the year.”

Kevin Magnussen, 16th: “Our race was compromised by having to stop because of the black and orange flag. I had a slight contact at the start with one of the McLarens, I couldn’t help it, and it wasn’t too bad, so I was surprised to be notified of the flag. Later on, we weren’t able to really use the hard tyre, so it was nice to get out of that and do a few laps on the medium compound. It was positive from the point of view that we were able to put the car on the track and immediately have what we expected. It’s going to be a lot of work to take the lap time and that will happen in the next few races, it’s a new potential to be unlocked.”

Alex Albon, 17th: “The race was ok. We were a little out of sequence with the initial damage to the car and there was a lot of degradation to the tires and pitstops – which didn’t make it any easier. It was a tough weekend for us, but it was a learning one, continuing to understand the strengths and weaknesses of the new package. Looking at the season so far, personally I’m happy. Everything has gone well and better than I expected, and I go to summer vacation very happy. Obviously we’re not where we want to be with regards to position, but we have time to reset now and we’ll be back stronger after the break.”

Nicholas Latifi, 18th: “Unfortunately our race was compromised early on by some damage to the front wing. It wasn’t big as the damage had us kicking back with a lot more tire degradation than we expected. The balance was very tricky with the wind so we have to find a way to adjust that later in the season. It’s not the best way to get into the summer break, but we’re going to take the time to recharge and try to recover in Spa.”

Yuki Tsunoda, 19th: “Very hard day, it didn’t even feel like a race. I had difficulties with the car throughout the race, because I had no grip. It was very difficult to stay on the track and I made a mistake that made me spin. Tough weekend for me, and we need to get away from here and evaluate everything to understand why the updates didn’t pay for themselves as we imagined. We will restart everything over the summer break and come back stronger for the second half of the season.”

Valtteri Bottas, NC: “It was complicated, just like in France. The hard tires weren’t as fast as I had imagined. We tried, we thought it would be the best for us, but it wasn’t. We wanted a one-stop strategy and it was hard to get out of it. I still had to stop with technical problems, which was a shame. I just lost power. I don’t know the details yet, but obviously we will investigate with the team. Either way, it was unlikely to score. I am looking forward to enjoying the holidays and recharging my energies to come back stronger for the second part of the championship.”

