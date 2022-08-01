Check the horoscope for all zodiac signs for the week of August 1st to 7th

The month of August arrives with a thirst for novelty and a great desire to revolutionize. The sky seems to send the message that the biggest revolution is the one that is done from the inside out, changing ideas and personal conceptions. It’s time to reinvent yourself!

This week, the New Moon last Thursday, the 28th, will take shape and will gradually reach the Growingnext Friday, the 5th. Since the beginning of the lunation cycle in the sign of Leo, with the union of Sun and Moon at the same length of Al Tarf, the Beta star of the Cancer constellation, the astral is inspiring the completion of internal processes to emanate the glow of personal expression. Now, with the turn of August, this dynamic intensifies, as this week’s sky is even more creative.

Starting with the conjunction of the planet Marsregent of action, with Uranus, the great innovator of astrology, whose exact aspect takes place this Monday, the 1st. United in the sign of Taurus, whose symbolism reflects fundamental values, finances, comfort and material stability, these two planets promise profound turning points. Especially because this encounter activates another very important aspect in the sky, which is the tension in the form of a right angle – called a square – between the revolutionary Uranus and the conservative. Saturn, in the reformist sign of Aquarius. This is a remarkable astrological event for the community, with the potential to affect the mood of society as a whole, drawing attention especially to economic issues and their reflexes in the political sphere.

The most interesting thing is the fact that all this happens with the Sun, our star-king, in harmony with Jupiter retrograde in the sign of Aries. And this week we will have yet another very auspicious harmony between the relational planet Venusin the sign of Cancer, and Neptune, in Pisces. All this to inspire empathy, compassion and solidarity. And not just in theory, but especially in practice, since the ruler of everyday life, Mercuryenters the pragmatic sign of Virgo, next Thursday, the 4th.

After all, it is necessary to renew for the better. And this must necessarily go through more love for everyone!

A week with lots of light, life, love and freedom for all of us!

Check below the weekly horoscope with trends for the 12 zodiac signs for the period from 1st to 7th of August 2022.

Important : you are so much more than your sun sign! So, make better use of the horoscope by also reading the trends for your rising sign, which is essential for you to know. To know the position of all signs, including the ascendant, as well as the planets at the time of your birth, make your FREE ASTRAL MAP!

Aries

You are full of strength to bring about radical and definitive changes this week, Aries. Only then be careful not to err on the side of excesses and radicalism.

Bull

The astral is sensitive and full of emotion, Taurus. It’s time for you to be mindful of your relationships and the people around you. Invest in dialogue and understanding.

Twins

Get organized, Gemini. It is important that you focus, as the week promises to be very productive. Work well as a team, dividing tasks fairly.

Cancer

You’re even more creative this week, Cancer. Invest in yourself and what you know how to do well. Heaven also makes room for flirting and seduction, but you have to be prepared to act maturely.

Lion

Pay attention to your intimacy, Leo. It is essential that you are close to your family and the closest people. Don’t miss out on good advice and dialogue at home.

Virgin

Your mind is racing and good ideas can come from that, Virgo. Invest in studies and head-to-head conversations so that you broaden your knowledge.

Lb

Organize yourself materially, Libra. It’s time to prioritize and help the people around you. The time is good for investments, but you have to be careful with possible excesses.

Scorpion

Your charisma is high, Scorpio. Take care of yourself, raising self-esteem and even taking the opportunity to give your look a makeover. Use intuition to your advantage.

Sagittarius

You are inspired and your sixth sense is very high, Sagittarius. Invest in spirituality and pay attention to signs and synchronicities. Also try to sleep well and pay attention to your dreams.

Capricorn

The astral inspires your social life, friendships and planning for the future, Capricorn. Listen to the people important to you, filtering what is said to avoid annoyance.

Aquarium

It’s time to think long term, Aquarius. Make plans for work and career, using your charisma and leadership skills wisely. Also cultivate good relationships with superiors and people in authority.

Fish

You are quite reflective, Pisces. Heaven asks you to cultivate themes related to education and studies. Also take the opportunity to review your beliefs and values, including the way you deal with faith.