Chris Rock shades after Will Smith apology video

Shortly after Will Smith recorded a video apologizing for the slap he gave Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars, the comedian returned to talk about it. During one of his stand up performances in Atlanta, Rock made a number of jokes about the incident.

On set, he returned to using the controversial nickname he gave the actor in reference to Suge Knight, CEO of Death Row Records arrested for murder. “Everyone’s trying to be a f*cking victim. If everyone claims to be victims, then no one will listen to the real victims. Even me, who got beat up by ‘Suge Smith’…I went to work the next day, I have kids!“, he said on Friday (29), according to Extra TV. Then he repeated that “whoever says words hurt has never been punched in the face“.

On the same Friday, Will had spoken out for the first time about what had happened. In an outburst recorded on video, the star answered some questions about the aggression. Among them, he revealed the reason for not having apologized to Rock during his speech for the award for “Best Actor” for his role in the movie “King Richard: Raising Champions”. “I was confused“, he admitted. Then the artist reported that he tried to contact the creator of “Everybody Hates Chris”, but that he was not yet ready to talk.

In the message, Smith also apologized to Rock’s family, as well as his own family members. “I can tell you that there is no part of me that agrees that was the best way to react to feeling disrespected or offended.“, he reiterated. Watch the video:

Chris, in turn, had already touched on the subject before during his stand up comedy shows. Last week, he even said: “I’m not a victim, motherfucker. Yeah, that shit fucking hurt. But I let that shit go and went to work the next day. I’m not going to the hospital because of a paper cut“.

remember the case

At the Oscars 2022 ceremony, which took place in March, Will Smith took the stage and attacked Chris Rock, after one of the night’s presenter’s jokes. At the time, Chris compared Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, with the protagonist of the movie “The Edge of Honor”, played by Demi Moore. In the production, her character shaves her head to become the first woman in the US Navy. Jada, on the other hand, suffers from alopecia – an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

Since then, Will has received several criticisms for his attitude. According to ET Online, the American would have sought specialized help to deal with the situation. In addition to apologizing for the behavior, he also resigned his spot at the gym after the slap. Even so, he was banned from the Oscars for the next ten years.