Climbing into bed and prancing, Sabrina Sato shows lingerie that drives Duda Nagle crazy

Lingerie Muse! Sabrina Sato, presenter, model and digital influencer, left her fans drooling by showing a promotional video for her new underwear collection. Of course, the crowd freaked out about the muse’s good form in the comments field.

+ After assuming that she has more than 40 adult toys, Sabrina Sato shows wet body: “Printei”

“Good morning with my new collection for @bonjouroficial”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. In the video, Sabrina Sato dances excitedly around her room wearing black lingerie and thong. Some fans even joked that Duda Nagle, the presenter’s husband, must love the video.

“What woman! Dudinha must be happy when he sees the big woman he has next door”, said a fan in the comments field. “Seriously, the woman who doesn’t say she wants to have that little tummy cracked is lying too much”, commented another.

Sabrina Sato reveals that she never stayed with famous people: “Nobody came to me”

During an interview given to Quem magazine, Sabrina Sato revealed that, at the time she was single, she did not usually hang out with famous people. The reason? According to the presenter herself, no one came to her.

“I almost never got famous. I never got a countryman, I never got a singer, I never got a football player. I’m everyone’s friend, but taking it… no one got to me”, said Sabrina Sato.

The muse even joked with the meme ‘suffering for an ugly man’: “I’ve suffered for all kinds of men. When you play, fall in love, suffer. After it’s over, when we’re free, I don’t suffer anymore, then I’m already in another. I am very good friends with all my exes. Not all…most.”

