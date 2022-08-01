Corinthians can trade Xavier in this window after polls; steering wheel lost space in the squad

The defensive midfielder Xavier may leave Corinthians in the coming days. The 22-year-old player lost space in Vítor Pereira’s squad, became the last option in the position and can be released by the board still in this transfer window. There have already been inquiries from Serie A clubs.

In recent weeks, shirt 39 has seen his situation change due to five factors: Maycon’s physical recovery; the consolidation of Cantillo; the rise of Du Queiroz; Roni’s good time; and, finally, the recent signing of the Argentine Fausto Vera. With that, the youth became the sixth option in the sector in Parque São Jorge.

In the last ten games, Xavier has only been on the field three times. Against: Fluminense, when Corinthians played with reservations; Santos, for 35 minutes when the spot in the Copa do Brasil was already established; and another six minutes against Ceará.

short contract

Xavier’s current contractual situation at Corinthians has two possible consequences in view of this lack of space in Vítor Pereira’s squad. The first is a renewal of the bond, ending on January 31, 2023. The player could be loaned, have a chance to play and come back in the near future.

The second possible consequence is an early release. That is, Xavier would definitively settle with another club, Corinthians would definitively release him and keep a percentage of the rights. Something similar was done with other athletes, such as Richard, Sornoza and Madson.

João Vitor Xavier de Almeida, better known as Xavier, left Ponte Preta in 2019 to work as a defensive midfielder in the Corinthians Under-20 team. He was one of Timão’s 30 entries in the 2020 Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior.

In July 2020, with the return of training after the stop due to the coronavirus, the player was promoted to the professional squad of Tiago Nunes. Even after the coach’s departure, he continued as an option in the main squad of Dyego Coelho, Mancini, Sylvinho and Vítor Pereira.

